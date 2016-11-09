Men’s soccer win Capital Athletic Conference

After a hard fought 2-1 double overtime victory in the CAC semi-finals, the men’s soccer team went on to clinch a ring in a 1-0 win against the Mary Washington Eagles.

Eleven short minutes into the contest. An assist from Jordan Boone led to the game’s deciding goal by Andrew Gogolin sporting number 17. While it was the only goal of the night, Captain fans were left on the edge of their seats as Jimmy Grace and Stephen Durbin peppered the visibly shaken, Matt Spencer, with shots as he defended the Eagle’s goal.

The outstanding defensive play, led by senior defensemen Harry Nodwell and Sammy Blosser, gave the offense the ball in transition several times over the night, tiring out the Eagles. Mary Washington had not been shutout this season in which they went 14-4.

The Captains were being cheered on by a passionate and confident crowd of well over 1000. The Eagle’s had several close shots in the last 15 minutes of the game but the Captains defense, centered around sophomore goalkeeper Zach Pedini, bent but did not break, holding the 1-0 lead over a clearly frustrated Mary Wash.

This frustration came to a head when the game ticked to its final moments. Chippy play made the Eagles look like they were ready for the rugby pitch. After several CNU players were taken down, Mary Washington gave the ball to CNU for having too many men on the field. This led the Captains to waste the remaining seconds.

After the clock struck zero, fans and players met in the middle of the field, celebrating a season of excellence and dominance displayed by the Captains.

Men’s soccer will be heading to the NCAA Division III Championship this next weekend. Head Coach Steve Shaw will lead the Captains into yet another round of postseason play, making it the program’s 10th time- his 9th with us.

“The game on Saturday was hard fought but we definitely deserved to win. Now that we’ve accomplished our goal of winning the CAC, we get to focus on beating Montclair State which is probably one of the best teams we will play all year,” said junior Hunter Johnson. “We are completely capable of beating anyone in the country and this weekend we will find out whether we are a true championship team or not.”