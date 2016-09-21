Mindfulness Comes to CNU

Recently, the word mindfulness has become a household term, turning the image of a Zen-like yogi into a much more relatable common figure practicing mindfulness.

Mindfulness is defined by Webster’s dictionary as the quality or state of being conscious or aware of something.

Kevin Joyce, Licensed Professional Counselor/Staff Counselor with the Office of Counseling Services here at CNU recently got permission to teach a six-week module on mindfulness.

He was initially prompted by Lisa Powell, Director of the Freeman Center, to lead a short seminar on mindfulness as part of the healthy foundations program the Health and Fitness Center is leading this semester but his mindfulness practice goes far beyond that.

Starting in the fall of 2012, Joyce was leading several small mindful sessions with individuals and small groups of students on campus.

He himself has gone to a retreat on mindfulness and pulls most of his wisdom from Jon Kabat-Zinn, a mindfulness instructor.

“Mindful living is healthy living,” says Joyce.

He hopes that the introduction of mindfulness courses to the campus will give students a structured way of learning to be mindful in everyday life.

Jon Kabat-Zinn teaches a similar class to Joyce’s but does it in eight weeks rather than six.

The main difference between Zinn and Joyce is the manner in which they teach mindfulness to their students.

Zinn focuses more on a mindfulness-based stress reduction structure while Joyce is more focused on educating students using Zinn’s Seven Pillars of Mindfulness.

Joyce also focuses on what he calls “the practice of loving kindness, cultivating joy in a mindful way.”

This is central to the six-week module and is essentially the goal of these initial mindful classes.

“Keeping the options open is key,” Joyce emphasizes.

He wants to continue to teach these classes and eventually vary the content in the future in order to best teach each class.

He comments on how you have to get a feel for the room before you can really decide what to focus on in a mindful session.

The fact that there is a small fee of $25 for the six weeks of class also makes a difference in the kinds of students who will attend these modules.

“Charging a fee for the class equates to a psychological buy in or it equates to a higher value,” Joyce explains.

“Students really need to be immersed in a structured practice and put in the effort to let mindfulness make a difference in their lives,” he continues.

These classes are sponsored directly by the fitness center but Joyce foresees himself branching out into teaching these classes in other capacities, separate from his duties as a staff counselor at CNU.

While the impact of these classes on campus is hard to gauge, Joyce says, “it’s worth it to me if it only impacts just a few students.”

He explains that just by mentioning mindfulness as an option for taking care of one’s mental health plants a seed that will eventually grow into someone later down the road pursuing mindfulness.