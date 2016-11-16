News editor analysis: A tale of free speech and CNU administration

It is no secret that the English department lacks one major branch of study but the reasons behind it aren’t as innocent as one may think.

The journalism program at CNU started out modestly, mostly led by Dr. Terry Lee from the English department.

After starting at CNU in 1994, Lee was leading feature writing classes and within the first year of the journalism program he had started a photojournalism class, an editing class specifically designed for journalism, an advanced feature writing class and an internship with the Captain’s Log.

Lee was initially hired to fill out the journalism program and spent his non-instruction time serving as the faculty advisor for the Captain’s Log.

The program was running smoothly until 2011 when the administration started pulling Captain’s Log newspapers off the stands.

The reasoning behind that had to do with the students reporting on less savory topics of news on CNU’s campus.

A few highlights were a meth lab bust, a story on the school of business’ accreditation and a Facebook phishing incident that had professor’s placing a vote of no confidence in the president and the provost without the professor’s knowledge.

The Daily Press picked up the story of administration pulling papers off the stands and things took off from there.

Mark Padilla, provost at the time of the incidents, told Lee that they were going to end the program and possibly turn it over to the communication department.

This, however, did not happen.

Then, Dean of Students, Kevin Hughes decided to try and cut the journalism program and the Captain’s Log off by any means necessary.

Originally the Student Media Board was in charge of allocating money but Hughes decided to take away the media board power in an attempt to institute a green initiative that would get rid of the print paper and then effectively wiped out the journalism program once and for all.

Lee comments saying that the university wasn’t fond of what the students were reporting, despite the good investigative journalism and correctness of what they were reporting.

Lee retaliated to the cut of the program by saying that the university was infringing on the 1st Amendment, that is to say the university was not letting the student body exercise their right to free speech.

While this did create a bit of animosity between Lee and the administration, CNU did take care of the Captain’s Log in future relations.

The green initiative was not put into place, the students were able to keep their office in the DSU and President Trible gave a statement saying that “The Captain’s Log is free to write anything it pleases, and CNU fully respects the Freedom of the press.”

CNU continues to work with the Captain’s Log, maintaining a respectful and professional relationship.

As for the journalism program, perhaps with the imminent retirement of Lee, there is a resurgence on the horizon.

Dr. Lee is the faculty advisor for the Captain’s Log staff.