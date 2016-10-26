Off-campus jobs debunked

With Halloween just around the corner, the ever-encroaching holiday season will soon be upon us.

This means the demand for jobs is greater than ever. However, as someone involved on CNU’s campus, with that demand comes the vital question— on-campus or off-campus jobs?

While there are many different opinions on the debate between on and off-campus jobs, there is little a person more qualified to talk on the matter than Gabby Buttress.

Gabby Buttress, a junior here at CNU, is employed both on-campus as a caller and student ambassador for the Telefund Branch of the Annual Fund, a subset of CNU’s Office of Advancement, and off-campus as a waitress at the local Outback Steakhouse.

Buttress comments that the debate could be boiled down to two main topics— convenience and connection.

One of the main motivations for having an on-campus job is employer scheduling understanding.

Having a job on-campus means that supervisors will be more understanding of your life at CNU and your life as a student, allowing you time off for certain mandatory events.

However, Buttress is quick to point out that even off-campus jobs can have this same level of understanding, saying, “it depends on the job. I have found that off-campus jobs are pretty accommodating…Outback [is] willing to work around my schedule.”

Still on the topic of convenience, she talks of the hiring process involved in both jobs, stating, “it was easier to get an off-campus job because they weren’t as competitive.”

And it’s true the hiring process for most on-campus jobs can take months, and due to high amounts of competition there’s no assurance that you will be even hired after going through the arduous process.

However, it is important to note that high amount of demand, although inconvenient, can lead to greater amounts of opportunities in the long-run.

But, if you’re just looking for fast cash, she suggests an on-campus job is not the way to go.

While one of CNU’s claims to fame is its small close-knit community, the exclusion from the rest of the city has been the subject of complaints.

Buttress offers a solution to this. She states that one of the reasons for her getting an off-campus job was to gain “an opportunity to meet people in the community.”

While it seems that an off-campus job is the way to go, she states that working both jobs, despite their different nature, has been worth her time, teaching her valuable lessons like how to manage her time better Buttress comments.

Although, with any job she still laments the lack of social time stating, “it’s harder to do things socially,” but she makes sure to add that “you find the time.”

While Buttress certainly doesn’t bring about the ultimate end of the argument, her unique state as an employee both on and off of CNU’s campus gives insight into the campus hunt for jobs during this holiday season.