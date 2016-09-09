One ring to rule CNU Hall

The new Christopher Newport class ring was showcased and sold in the atrium of the David Student Union from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1.

Baxter Vendrick, Director of Alumni Relations, was present at the Jostens’ table, the company producing the rings, and revealed that within the first hour of the sale, there were more purchases and orders than years past had in two days.

This new collection is unlike the former rings. There will be less variation, and the integral parts of the design will stay the same in the future. Jostens, a company known for creating class rings and other memorabilia, brought sample models.

The council worked through around fifty concepts to finally come to a compromise. According to Vendrick, “Your children will buy this ring.” Creating a single ring design unifies the graduating classes and enforces the power of being a Captain for life, he continues.

College rings are a symbol of growth and success, and Vendrick describes them as “a ring you will wear for the rest of your life.”

These new rings have been months in the making. Class Council member Nora Huston described meeting with Vendrick in the spring and “bouncing new and vibrant ideas off each other.”

Vendrick described the final product as a representation of the uniqueness of Christopher Newport University, as there is “not an institution quite like this.”

Another voice in the design process was Rico Francis, the executive vice president, who gave input as not only a student leader but also as a fellow captain. He spoke for the typical college student and the team made the ring as inexpensive as possible while keeping with the traditional design.

Having choice in designs is one line of thinking when it comes to producing class rings.

The students of Christopher Newport who wear the ring will be more easily recognizable. Vendrick explains, they could walk down the street and identify another Captain who walked by simply by the ring they were wearing. This even further links Captains and enforces relations among former classmates and alumni.

Vendrick continues, the sense of community that makes Christopher Newport special will resonate throughout the rest of the world as alums travel to change the world.

Another difference from most class rings is the manner of presentation. During Family Weekend in October, juniors and seniors who bought rings will be receiving them during the Ring Ceremony.

The presenters will be President Trible and First Lady Rosemary Trible. This shows what a special place Christopher Newport is.

The head of the school is personally invested in unifying the entire student body. In the future, the Ring Ceremony will be primarily reserved for juniors, but the Class Council wanted to include the senior class.

Class rings are a typical aspect of graduating, but a standard ring for the entire Christopher Newport community unites current students, former students and those who will be students in the future.

Vendrick hopes that this brand new ring collection will be a success, but he remarks that “you are still a Captain without it.”