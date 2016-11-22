Open Letter to the CNU Community

The following is an open letter The Captain’s Log has received from CNU faculty regarding nationwide acts of prejudice and divisiveness following the 2016 presidential election. It is signed by over 150 faculty members.

Dear CNU Community:

Following a divisive election season, many people, including those of us writing this letter, reacted in sadness and despair. This reaction did not come from a place of party affiliation, policy preferences, or personal support of a candidate. Rather, our feelings result from an election season that identified a deep divide in the nation, that incited violence against minorities and invoked racism, sexism, and xenophobia, among other prejudiced speech. Our concern grows from the affirmed fear that some bodies are valued less than others, that some people’s humanity may not be seen as such in a divisive political climate. We believe that this hateful and intolerant speech troubles many Americans and we are hopeful to work with allies across political affiliations that care deeply about these issues.

Some of us are concerned for our own rights or those of our loved ones. However, we are overwhelmingly concerned for our students who may feel that they are not valued, or worse, that they may lose rights or risk their safety by simply being who they are. Many of us have received (and continue to receive) emails, phone calls, or office visits from students who feel that their safety or the safety of their loved ones, friends, and classmates is at risk. This is not an abstract or unsubstantiated fear. In the days since the election we have read with alarm of racist, sexist, and xenophobic attacks at universities and secondary schools around the country, and 2015 saw the highest level of anti-Muslim hate crimes since 9-11, an upward trend that continues post-election. To our students, we hear your voices and we will support you in your efforts to organize and publicly condemn hate speech and discrimination. As educators, we are here to support the free exchange of ideas and to create an environment that enables all students, regardless of social, cultural, or political orientation, to engage in thoughtful, well-reasoned, and civil dialogue.

One way of demonstrating that support is publishing this letter. Universities across the United States, including our own, have publicly shared their condemnation of hate speech and discrimination. As the CNU Discrimination and Harassment Policy states:

“Christopher Newport University (CNU) is committed to providing an environment that emphasizes the dignity and worth of every member of its community and that is free from harassment and discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, genetic information, sexual orientation, veteran status, political affiliation, or any other status protected by law. Such an environment is necessary to a healthy learning, working, and living atmosphere because discrimination and harassment undermine human dignity and the positive connection among everyone on campus.”

We write this letter not only to condemn hate and discrimination, but also to confirm – as has President Trible – that we, the undersigned CNU faculty, support the free and open exchange of ideas that affirm the humanity of all our students, faculty and staff. This letter is an open invitation to begin a sustained dialogue about these issues. We value you. We value your safety. Moreover, we value your right to feel sad, angry, afraid or confused, and we value your right to live and study in an environment free from discrimination and harassment.

Respectfully,

