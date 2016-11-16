Photos from inside Commons

Check out these photos of what Commons looks like as the staff prepares for the early morning breakfast rush.

(Left) Ms. Ruby smiles for the camera as she prepares the bacon that the students will devour by the pound every morning.

(Middle) Reporter Sam Camilletti was invited into the back of the Commons kitchens just in time to see the fresh cinnamon rolls come out of the oven. The scent filled the air as the brown sugar and white icing dripped off the buns.

(Right) A Commons worker takes time to ensure that all of the orders from the daily Sysco shipments are in. Shipments come in every day except for Sunday.

The workers are tasked with unpacking and organizing all of the items as part of their morning work ritual.