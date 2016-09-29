Pumping out the polls

As the upcoming election approaches in November, the Wason Center is accelerating its process to generate accurate results to predict the possible outcomes.

The Judy Ford Wason Center for Public Policy is the on-campus polling site where the university conducts research and analyzes the data collected.

On Monday, Sept. 26, the Wason Center released its extensive poll with results revealing that in a plain head-to-head ballot Clinton surpasses Trump by 10 percent at a 48-38 percent standing.

If all five presidential candidates are on the ballot—which they will be for Va voters—the results still yield a six percent lead for Clinton.

On the matter of the character of the candidates, 53 percent of voters say Trump is racist and 54 percent say they would not trust Clinton.

There is a strong emphasis being placed on Va this election because of the political change that the state saw in 2008.

The last time that Va went for a democratic candidate prior to President Obama was the 1964 election where Va went in favor of Lyndon B. Johnson over Barry Goldwater.

Dr. Bitecofer, Assistant Director of the Wason Center said, “Polls are important because it gives a picture of the race and people are reminded that our opinions and votes matter.”

The presidential campaign has been pulling along for a little over year and voter inundation has revealed itself in the poll.

Among white college degree holding individuals 27 percent say that they are not at all excited about the upcoming election.

That number dramatically increases in females not holding degrees at 32 percent who say they are not excited about the upcoming election.

The center has 24 employed callers that take surveys from the calls.

The numbers for the calls are generated randomly from a survey of registered voters in Va.

The increasing number of cell phones being in use in the center ensures that randomly generated numbers are both from landline and cell phones to ensure there is no deviation in the data.

Generally, to reach the desired 1000 samples it takes the center seven to 10 days to acquire the data.

This survey spanned a wide range of possibilities that the election could hold for the future.

The center is planning on releasing a poll a week from now only focusing on the head-to-head race to give the best indicator on how the election will unravel.

The last day to register vote for residents of Va is Oct. 17 and the election will be held Nov. 8.