Red Dress Gala? What a Slam!

It was a successful philanthropic week for the Greek community at CNU, as Delta Gamma and Alpha Phi both hosted some of their biggest fundraising events. DG’s “Do Good” week and Anchor Slam, and Alpha Phi’s Red Dress Gala combined to raise thousands of dollars.

“Do Good” week

Members of Delta Gamma know the phrase “Do Good” particularly well. Back in 1873, the founders chose the letters Delta and Gamma to represent their organization.

The motto remains important to sisters both at CNU and across North America even to this day, as the national organization scheduled its third annual “Do Good” week.

“Doing good to us is not just about community service, it is also about being kind and accepting of others every chance we get,” said Laura Foronda, the philanthropy chair for DG. “Our chapter can be very diverse, but at the end of the day, we still have that same value of ‘doing good.’”

CNU kicked of its chapter’s week-long philanthropic celebration by cohosting a blood drive on Monday Sept. 12 with the service fraternity Alpha Phi Omega.

On Tuesday, the sisters welcomed Tucker Casanova, the hospital and community education coordinator of the Lions Medical Eye Bank, to spread awareness about eye health.

This speaker tied into DG’s national philanthropy: Service for Sight.

Service for Sight aims to provide children who are blind or visually impaired with specialized skills to help them prosper. To date, Delta Gammas have helped found four schools dedicated to that purpose.

One of the most exciting nights of the entire week came on Wednesday with the first Anchor Slam—a three-on-three basketball tournament.

In total, the event raised over $5,000 for Service for Sight.

After a community service mixer on Thursday with the men of Psi Upsilon—during which the two organizations made goodie bags for Hidenwood Elementary School students—“Do Good” week concluded with the sisters providing free sight and hearing screenings on Friday Sept. 16.

Red Dress Gala

Later that same day, a sea of red could be seen making its way to the Ferguson for the seventh-annual Red Dress Gala.

Hosted by the sisters of Alpha Phi, the Red Dress Gala featured a silent auction featuring 90 different lots and performances by the CNU a cappella group Newport Pearls and a live jazz band.

It raises money for the Alpha Phi Foundation, which—along with supporting sisters in need, encouraging academic excellence and providing leadership development—aims to improve women’s heart health.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women, which is why the cause is so important to the Foundation, said Stephanie Case, the Red Dress Gala chairperson and assistant director of philanthropy.

“Each year, Red Dress Gala reminds me and my sisters of how important our philanthropy is and how much of a difference we are making.”

Although official numbers were not released before press time, the Red Dress Gala is Alpha Phi’s largest philanthropy event. Last year’s event raised $21,000 dollars—shattering the $13,000 it had raised the year before.

Greek community service

As a whole, the Greek community seeks to remain engaged with their local community and national philanthropies. Each week, there are numerous events going on, which helped the Greek community at CNU raise over $60,000 last year and accumulate 20,000 hours of community service.

The hours are accumulated in a variety of ways. Some are planned events, such as when junior Rico Francis and Psi Upsilon helped gather members of the Greek Community to welcome elementary schools to the first day of classes on Sept. 6.

Other times, individuals choose to just go and volunteer their spare time at local organizations. For instance, sisters of Gamma Phi Beta go and volunteer at a local branch of one of their philanthropies, Girls Inc.

There are plenty of upcoming philanthropic events as well. For example, Zeta Tau Alpha is hosting its Pinktober events to raise money for breast cancer awareness.