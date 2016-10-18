Robbery reported over weekend on Shoe Lane

CNU students recieved a CNU Alert on Sunday Oct. 16 at 9:02 p.m. It warned students that there was a “robbery reported near campus on Shoe Lane.”

The following is an Oct. 17 release from Lou Thurston, a public information office from the Newport News Police Department.

About 7:48 P.M. on October 16, 2016 police responded to the first block of Shoe Lane to a report of a robbery from person. When officers arrived they met with two victims, a 21-year-old Newport News man and a 20-year-old Newport News man.

Both victims told officers that they were walking in the area of Shoe Lane and Moore’s Lane N., when they were approached by three suspects. All three suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victims’ property.

The suspects took a number of items from the victims including cell phone, wallet containing cash and credit/gift cards, a laptop and other miscellaneous items.

The suspects were seen getting into a black Nissan SUV and driving away. The investigation led to officers locating the SUV in the 700 block of 74th Street. As officers approached the SUV, the occupants got out and ran from the area. Officers were able to locate and detain three of the subjects that ran from the SUV. The SUV was reported stolen from the 300 block of Hidenwood Drive in Newport News on October 14, 2016.

Further investigation led to the arrest of a 17-year-old Newport News male and a 15-year-old Newport News male. Both were charged with one count each of robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm under the age of 18.

A 17-year-old Newport News female was charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

Virginia State Code prohibits law enforcement from identifying juveniles charged with a criminal offense.

The investigation remains ongoing.