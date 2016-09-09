Smoothie health crisis

Fifty nine cases of Hepatitis A have been linked to frozen strawberries used by Tropical Smoothies across Virginia: 33 in the northern region, eight in the northwestern region, six in the central region and 12 here at home in the eastern region, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) as of noon on Sept. 1.

The Mayo Clinic states that Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection that manifests itself in several symptoms including: fatigue, fever, jaundice, diarrhea, nausea, dark urine and pain in the abdomen, joints and muscles. However, the effects usually last for only a few days or weeks on average, and the illness is also preventable through a vaccine.

While many students are concerned about the rising number of diagnoses, Katy Glass, junior, sees a brighter side of things.

As a former fast-food worker, she states, “I’m really surprised there haven’t been more illnesses this past year, but I’m happy this case has brought to light the problems that I personally have seen, and may bring higher restrictions about not only the cleanliness of restaurants, but also, where our food comes from.”

Vimal Patel, the owner of our local Tropical Smoothie here at CNU has already acted on that brighter future Katy imagined. He made a statement to The Captain’s Log earlier this week reassuring us of Tropical Smoothie’s high standards, “We immediately took action to voluntarily withdraw all questionable strawberry product from our cafes. We now source strawberries exclusively from Americas.” He continued, “we are doing whatever we can to show guests that this incident does not reflect the brand as a whole and we follow the strictest standards as it relates to food handling.”

He furthers by saying, “We are a resilient group focused on moving forward and continuing to provide great tasting better for your food and smoothies to our fans. While it is unfortunate that this occurred, I don’t believe it changes our values as a brand, and I will continue to abide by the ‘Better For You.’ philosophy that I live by.”

Even still, some students, like sophomore Michelle Moore believe that something more must be done. She says she’s not going to visit until “the company offers a large scale solution for the problem publicly.”

She cites the E-Coli incident from Chipotle, “I used to go there [Chipotle] all the time, and it really took me a while to go back after the incident. I really think a company has to reevaluate their stances and offer forgiveness.”

A CDC spokeswoman reassured Carol Beach of FoodSafetyNews on August 30th, stating, “At this time, we do not have information to suggest that there is an ongoing risk of Hepatitis A virus infection at Tropical Smoothie Cafés.”

However, the Virginia Department of Health still urges those who have had any smoothie at any restaurant to monitor their health and seek medical attention immediately if they experience any symptoms, as the “Virginia Department of Health continues to investigate cases and work with state and federal partners… to identify additional locations where the product may have been distributed.”

Patel still offers thanks to his loyal customers, “I appreciate the support from loyal guests who know how committed I am to delivering unparalleled hospitality and a superior experience in a safe environment to all guests.”

Both Tropical Smoothie, the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health urge you to contact your local health department, as well as, the Tropical Smoothie Helpline at 1-855-292-4770, if there are any concerns.