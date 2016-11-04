Student Assembly weekly meeting recap

Student clubs and affairs were on the brain at this week’s Student Assembly meeting.

Plans for an alternate and more accessible path leading to Rappahannock River Hall, placing bottle refill stations across campus and small grant funds were among the highlights.

As for the bottle refill stations, they will replace the regular water fountains on campus, modeling the bottle refill station in the Freeman.

Vice President of Finance and head of the appropriations committee, Davis Reagan, went in-depth on how to get a grant for any group or organization.

All campus clubs and organizations are eligible for small grant funds. Reagan explains that in order to receive a grant, you have to meet with Katie Winstead Reichner to discuss the event you’d like to host, then you apply for the grant itself, receive a time to meet and present to the committee and then answer any questions the committee may have about the event.

It helps to come prepared for the questions and answer session Reagan commented.

Within a week of presenting, the appropriations committee will contact you letting your organization know whether or not they received the grant.

Any event can be funded for up to $ 3,0 0 0 ; any event expenses the organization has can also be funded but in cases of snacks or other food items, they must be central to the theme or purpose and success of the event.

The deadline to apply for grants before spring break is Nov. 18 and the deadline for grants after spring break is Feb. 1.