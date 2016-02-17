Brothers from Kappa Delta Rho pose with their winning dish.
News
 Posted by - February 17, 2016

Student chefs compete in heart healthy cook-off

Alpha Phi and Alpha Kappa Alpha Present: Top ChefThe ladies of Alpha Phi and Alpha Kappa Alpha kicked off Heart Health Week with food and zumba!

Posted by The Captain’s Log on Wednesday, February 17, 2016

 

 

 

 

About a dozen student teams threw down in a culinary competition to see who could make the tastiest healthy dish. The friendly cook-off was hosted by Alpha Phi and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. as part of Alpha Phi’s annual Heart Health Week.

During the week, Alpha Phi strives to foster healthy attitudes and raise money for health-based charities in support of the sorority’s national philanthropy.

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha and Alpha Phi pose for a photo at the event's conclusion.

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha and Alpha Phi pose for a photo at the event’s conclusion.

For this competition, teams of student chefs had to flex their creativity to fit the parameters of the event; all the dishes had to be approved ahead of time and could not contain any meat. Teams produced items appropriate for brunch, snacks and dessert.

Members of Gamma Phi Beta display their dessert.

Members of Gamma Phi Beta display their dessert.

Standout dishes included a miso soup with scallions and tofu, sweet potato chili topped with guacamole, chilled butternut squash soup and coffee cake (which was a contestant’s grandmother’s recipe).

In addition to the food, the sororities hosted a zumba session while the competition’s judges selected a winner.

Brothers from Kappa Delta Rho pose with their winning dish.

Brothers from Kappa Delta Rho pose with their winning dish.

Brothers from Kappa Delta Rho won the top prize for their creamy spinach feta dip. Teams May Contain Nuts and 50 Shades of Souffle earned second and third place respectively with the miso soup and sweet potato chili.

Here's the recipe of the competition's winning dish.

Here’s the recipe of the competition’s winning dish.

For further coverage of the event, be on the lookout for CNU TV’s video and photos on our Facebook page later this week.

About Joshua Reyes

Facebook
Google+
Linkedin
Pinterest
Delicious

Related Posts

1 comment

  1. A concerned member of may contain nuts
    February 17, 2016 at 3:37 PM -

    Team may contain nuts won 2nd, 50 shades of souffle (you spelled that wrong) won third.