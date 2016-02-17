Student chefs compete in heart healthy cook-off

Alpha Phi and Alpha Kappa Alpha Present: Top ChefThe ladies of Alpha Phi and Alpha Kappa Alpha kicked off Heart Health Week with food and zumba! Posted by The Captain’s Log on Wednesday, February 17, 2016

About a dozen student teams threw down in a culinary competition to see who could make the tastiest healthy dish. The friendly cook-off was hosted by Alpha Phi and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. as part of Alpha Phi’s annual Heart Health Week.

During the week, Alpha Phi strives to foster healthy attitudes and raise money for health-based charities in support of the sorority’s national philanthropy.

For this competition, teams of student chefs had to flex their creativity to fit the parameters of the event; all the dishes had to be approved ahead of time and could not contain any meat. Teams produced items appropriate for brunch, snacks and dessert.

Standout dishes included a miso soup with scallions and tofu, sweet potato chili topped with guacamole, chilled butternut squash soup and coffee cake (which was a contestant’s grandmother’s recipe).

In addition to the food, the sororities hosted a zumba session while the competition’s judges selected a winner.

Brothers from Kappa Delta Rho won the top prize for their creamy spinach feta dip. Teams May Contain Nuts and 50 Shades of Souffle earned second and third place respectively with the miso soup and sweet potato chili.

For further coverage of the event, be on the lookout for CNU TV’s video and photos on our Facebook page later this week.