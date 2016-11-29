Students stage walkout in protest

Following the recent 2016 presidential election outcome, there have been rising tensions on campuses across the nation. CNU’s campus is no different.

On Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. there was a walkout on CNU’s campus that centered on Trump’s presidential campaign promises and the fears that students shared about their well being. This walkout also was in response to an open letter the faculty released to the public via the Captain’s Log on Nov. 22.

Although the event started out small, the numbers rose to over 30 students, several faculty and members of the administration. President Trible was among the crowd.

Dr. Danielle Stern opened the rally by reading the open letter she with many other faculty had written to the university. She says she was proud of the way that the students came together with the faculty and was very grateful for all the students who spoke out against hate and for love.

Many are curious as to why an open letter was even written in the first place especially since President Trible released a memorandum on Thursday Nov. 17. Stern spoke to the Captain’s Log on the reasoning behind writing the letter.

She said that during the week of the election she was out of town but by Wednesday morning she and several other faculty members were receiving messages from concerned students. When she returned to campus, 20 students and 10 faculty members informally met to discuss the concerns that students had raised about their well being under the new president.

During this meeting a suggestion was made to put together an open letter to the university. Stern wanted students to know that the university was here for them and wanted to invite the faculty to join against the hate that came out of this election. After writing the first draft, Stern submitted it to the faculty senate chair and president, Dr. Jana Adamitis.

Dr. Linda Waldron, a member of the faculty senate was the person who suggested talking to the faculty senate in the first place. Vice Provost Dr. Quinton Kidd was also consulted. Once President Trible’s memorandum was released they were pleased that it cited the discrimination and harassment policy but they were still concerned that no mention was made of the students and their concerns.

Stern says the faculty wanted to address more of what they could do for the students. The version of the letter that was released to the Captain’s Log was made up of several voices and has over 170 signatures and counting.

After Stern finished her introduction there were several student speakers who took their chance to exercise their rights of free speech. The first speaker, junior Genna Kirkpatrick, addressed her concerns about how the world wanted to categorize us.

“I am a disabled, gay, Jewish, millennial,” Genna says. She spoke on how the CNU community was her family and that we should fight against people who would hate those who were born differently. “This school should love, protect and fight for each other.”

Shelly Simonds, a member of the Newport News school board spoke next. She thanked everyone for their hard work so far but also made a point to say that we have to keep moving forward.

A few goals she outlined for the students were to try and get a polling place on campus and to speak with the board of elections in order to get more students to vote. She complimented the students on the way they were energizing the community.

“You have made Newport News a better place” said Simonds to conclude her speech.

Finn Carpenter and Caroline Herodet, both seniors, spoke about their anger and their fear about the state of the country.

“I am here because I’m angry,” Carpenter says. She said that equality doesn’t stop with marriage equality but that we should keep pushing for rights. She also points out that the anti-discrimination policy doesn’t cover gender discrimination.

Herodet spoke about how “we were the future of our leaders.” She said that they were gathering here today because they were hurting as a community. “This is not just something we have to be upset about for the next few weeks but the next four years.” She concluded by saying, “if we give up, I am scared.”

While those feelings of fear and anger were widespread, all those who attended the rally didn’t share those feelings. Jordan Gray, Chairman of the Student Trump Coalition at CNU, thought the rally was a bit ridiculous.

He says that it was not ridiculous in the sense of the right to protest but rather why is there another protest so soon after the unity protest held in the Trible Plaza on Nov. 13. Gray says “It doesn’t make sense to push this sense of unity yet still organize protest.”

He continues by saying that they have the right to protest but he’s not so sure of how valuable it is. “I think it’s kind of a joke, everyone who passed by saw it as it was, a joke. It took up space on our lawn.”

President Trible, while not personally experiencing a great outpouring of concern from students, does think it’s always good for students to stand up and be counted.

He says that he saw them gathered out on the lawn and walked out to stand with them. “I always want to stand with my students, I think reaching across the divide is a powerful message and it preaches love.”

Two student speakers who made efforts to reach across that divide were senior Hilton Farmer and freshman Ashley McHenry. Farmer says, “We are not here to be against the Republican Party but instead are against the discrimination and hate.”

He says that this is not the end and this is not where we stop. “We have to keep pushing, we are for love and against hate.” McHenry spoke along the same vein; she says that we should be respectful of people but fight their ideas.

McHenry is currently working on starting a Nasty Women Coalition on campus that will help students come together on similar ideas and beliefs.

Overall, vice president of student affairs and Dean of Students Dr. Kevin Hughes believes that it’s a great event. He was pleased to see the students taking an active role and making a contribution to the greater community.