Students turned from the polls

The recent presidential elections were rife with tension on both sides but adding to the problems were the many issues citizens had with voting at the polls.

One of these issues was accessibility to voting.

Getting people to register to vote is always a task both campaigns take seriously and is of the utmost importance in any election student Jordan Grey comments.

On Nov. 8 the polls were busy with people showing up to vote for their presidential candidates.

Grey, official representative of the Trump Campaign and the chairman of the student-Trump coalition at CNU, was waiting outside of the polling station.

At 10 a.m. he was made aware that a number of students were being turned away from the polls due to not being in the computer system.

In other words, they were not registered in Newport News despite having registered with campus officials says Grey.

Immediately Grey decided that he had to team up with the representative from the Clinton campaign in order to remedy this situation.

Both representatives called their lawyers in an attempt to get in touch with the city level legal advisors.

This escalated to the state and then eventually the national level.

Students being turned away from the polls was a big deal, especially in this election says Grey.

According to Grey at least a dozen students were turned away, despite some of them having their voting registration cards in hand.

The most disconcerting part of this Grey says is the fact that it took until 10 a.m. for a student to come up to Grey and let him know that this was happening.

There is no way of telling how many students were turned away and most of the students who had issues with voting came from Northern Virginia and Richmond. Specifically, Grey notes that students came from Chesterfield, Henrico and Loudon County.

Eventually, after communicating with the City Registrar, Grey was able to contact the students that had been turned away to let them know that they could vote with a provisional ballot.

This was something they had initially been refused. Grey reported that 12 out of 13 of the students returned to vote.

An unconfirmed theory as to why these students were turned away had to do with the possibility of an illegal voter registrar but there is no real way to tell Grey says. Another theory was that the students had previously registered in their hometowns, forgotten that they had done so and then proceeded to register again. Why the students were uninformed about their apparent unregistered status is unknown at this time.

He advises students to check to see if they are registered and to make sure that their information has not been stolen.

Overall Grey says that there was an excellent turnout from CNU students. He encourages students to vote not only in the presidential elections but in any state or district elections.

Grey says that working with people that he may not get along with was a growing moment.

He sees his experience with working with the Democratic Party on this important issue as “one of those beautiful moments of bipartisanship in the presidential election.”