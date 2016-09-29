Taking a closer look at the Ancient Aztecs

Dr. Elizabeth Moran, who teaches courses on pre-Columbian, African and Caribbean art, as well as the Survey of World Art in Context and Senior Seminar in Art History courses, will be releasing her first book, Sacred Consumption: Food and Ritual in Aztec Art and Culture, this winter.

The ancient Aztec people were mostly famous in the culinary world for introducing hot chocolate and popcorn to European settlers, who later wiped out most of their civilization through diseases. This is probably the extent of most people’s knowledge of the Aztecs and their history of food. However, thanks to Dr. Moran, that will hopefully change soon.

Moran examined texts written by Spanish friars in Mexico and pictorial manuscripts painted by indigenous artists to find out how the sixteenth-century Aztecs used food in ritual performance.

“My book connects the ritual use of food to both origin and creation myths of the Aztec people,” said Moran.

Most of Moran’s research took place in libraries and museums in New York, Mexico City, and Washington, D. C.

“I loved examining things firsthand as I did with objects at the National Museum of the American Indian, in D.C. and el Museo Nacional de Antropologia, in Mexico City.” Moran says. “Getting into the research material in-depth really excited me.”

This is Moran’s first official published work, although she has written several scholarly articles on Aztec rituals and a chapter for a different book. “I am particularly interested in works, such as manuscripts, created during time of conflict or contact between different cultures,” she says.

Moran’s interest in Aztec sacrifice and material culture led to discoveries of her own. She quickly realized that, while reading primary sources, that the Aztecs were sacrificing less and eating more.

The research that Moran did made connections between courses that she’s previously taught, for example she taught a seminar on Aztec culture and art and another one on ritual and art. Moran comments that her book could certainly be useful in these classes and others that she teaches.

She hopes that her book will be used academically and appeal to a wide variety of people. She also hopes that people who read her book will learn about the history and state of mind of the Aztec people, as well as their effects on other cultures.

“I think I have fallen in love with my area of research and will always go back to it, even if I’m working on new things,” Moran says.