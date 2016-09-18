Teaching for America

Upon graduation, students are presented with many options when deciding what to do with their new-found adult lives and freedoms.

Starting a career, pursuing higher education or joining organizations such as the Peace Corps or the AmeriCorps are just a few options students can choose from post-grad.

A popular option for those pursuing a career in education is the Teach for America (TFA) Program, a branch of the AmeriCorps that places recent graduates in high-need, underfunded schools.

TFA teachers work at their assigned school for a full two years, learning valuable teaching skills and connecting with low-income children.

One of these new teachers is recent 2016 graduate Sam Brotman. She is currently teaching middle school-level math in the Jacksonville, Florida school district.

After a rigorous application process and subsequent placement, Brotman spent most of her summer receiving training to prepare for her first year as a teacher. Teaching at a regular school can be daunting but being thrown into a program like this straight out of college can be just as challenging she says.

She credits her classes in social work and psychology at CNU as being an advantage when working with Teach for America.

She says “Social work is how to work with people and being able to empathize and listen and when working with students that is so important.” Applying this knowledge has helped her do her job efficiently.

Despite the school year just starting, Brotman has already settled into her new job.

She says “I had no idea how quickly I was going to care about these children and how invested I would become to their lives and future.”

This passion for helping students and furthering their education is what got Brotman interested in joining TFA in the first place.

“TFA’s mission really connects with me,” Brotman said. “I believe that education is the key to opportunity for each individual and for society as a whole. “