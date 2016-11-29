The CNU Police Department Rates student relations as an 8 out of 10

Many students are familiar with the CNU Police Department but few are aware of just how much CNU PD does for campus life.

Captain Scott Austin is one of the officers that spends time keeping CNU’s campus safe. One of the main things that CNU PD focuses on when on duty is to maintain a presence on campus.

Austin says that they are mostly there as a deterrent for would-be trouble makers.

CNU PD works on a system where they determine whether there are aggravated circumstances present and then use discretion to give students the best help.

“We are a safe campus but we are not a protective bubble,” says Austin.

A typical day on the job is usually made up of an eight-hour shift or as Austin calls it, “seven hours of mundane time with one hour of sheer terror.”

He says that they must always be aware and ready to respond.

Austin said that his most memorable calls always revolved around students and their decisions.

“Students do weird stuff,” he comments. Austin used to work in a rural area but now working with a university he says there is never a dull moment.

Most of his calls revolve around alcohol violations or human behavior crimes.

These crimes would be any sort of in-the-moment actions made by individuals. Examples of this could be aggravated assault, hit and runs and so on.

“You can’t police people’s decisions” Austin says, “Safety is a community effort, not just a police matter.”

Sexual assault is one of the most recent campus matters that has been at the forefront of CNU PD.

Austin believes that rather than sexual assaults increasing, it is the efforts of awareness about consent and sexual assault that have led to an increase in reports.

He says that nationally sexual assault is the most underreported of crimes but CNU is trying to change that.

“We’re breaking down those barriers and getting rid of the stigma,” Austin says. The way CNU PD approaches a sexual assault has changed over time.

Instead of immediately bombarding the victim with questions of what they want to report and what they don’t, they instead give the victim time to process and work with their situation.

Austin rates the relationship CNU PD has with the student body as an eight out of ten.

Three times this year CNU PD has been thanked by different student organizations.

On responders’ day, a group of students brought them pizza. One group made cards and sent over donuts or “power rings” as CNU PD calls them, and a few elementary students drew pictures for the officers.

There are not a lot of violent crimes on CNU’s campus and no significant increases in crime reports that can’t be explained by anything other than increasing numbers of students.

The biggest changes the university has seen has been an increase in more students, an increase in residential students and the number/size of events has grown.

Austin says “More people makes more incidents” when speaking of increases in student-related incidents.

CNU PD is present at every event the university hosts to maintain a safe environment. President of Student Assembly, Michael Bamisile, agrees with CNU PD when it comes to CNU being a safe place.

He states that he has only heard and seen mostly positive interactions with CNU PD.