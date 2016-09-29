United, we stand

The Pope Chapel was a scene of unity on Sept. 23—a place where it didn’t matter what skin color a person had or their family background. It didn’t matter where people stood on the political spectrum.

For one night, all those were cast aside to mourn for victims of police brutality.

The prayer vigil was co-hosted by the Black Student Union and Intervarsity, one of CNU’s various Christian-based organizations.

Antonia Comfort, the president of the Black Student Union, said that it was Intervarsity that first made contact with her and her organization wanting to plan some kind of event.

This move came after the most recent incident of a fatal police shooting, this time taking place in Charlotte, NC.

On Sept. 20, Keith Lamont Scott was exiting his car in the parking lot of a housing complex as Charlotte-Mecklenberg police offers were attempting to serve a warrant to a man in the same complex.

According to CNN, the events of what happened next are highly contested—while police say he made a threatening move with a gun, recently released video footage of the Scott shooting failed to show him pointing a gun at officers

Eric Gambardella, the campus minister for Intervarsity, began by clarifying that such debate was not the purpose of the vigil. “We could talk and speculate about [case specifics], but we need to recognize its a problem. I don’t think people disagree death is a lamentable thing.”

Following an initial prayer from Gambardella and opening word from Comfort, people were allowed to make statements before everyone stood to form a prayer circle around the chapel’s interior.

One individual who spoke up before entering the circle was Deja Lewis, who touched on the fear that she and her family face about each other’s safety. “I shouldn’t have to live in a place where I have to call my dad just to make sure he picks up.”

Once in the prayer circle, people were able to voice their concerns regarding all aspects of the situation. One prayer was extremely powerful: “I feel like it’s 1965 all over again. I feel like we’re fighting for the right to be black.”

“It meant a lot to me to have so many people from campus come out and recognize this is a problem,” said Comfort. We can’t change the problem, but recognizing there is a problem has power within itself.”

This was a idea reflected by many there.

As one vigil attendee stated, “Even if we can’t solve the problems, at least on this campus we can show each other our love.”

To further discussion about the issue, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion hosted “Standing Solid” on Sept. 27. Students were encouraged to come together and share moments of fear and discrimination to bring to light moments of pervasive racism.