War, What is it good for?

The Reiff Center for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution kicked off the year’s program with their first guest speaker, Dr. David J. Lorenzo.

Dr. Lorenzo’s thesis started off with a controversial view of influential figures who stand in opposition to war and the categories those influential figures fall into.

He says that this ignited his passion to expose the reflective side of the argument: those who are proponents of war and the different categories those people might fall into.

The most common figures that Dr. Lorenzo examines are presidents, national leaders and influential figures, such as theologians and public figures in times of conflict in history.

This comprehensive analysis of important figures allows him to draw lines in their style and reasoning for either pursuing or avoiding past wars and conflicts.

Dr. Lorenzo believes that there needs to be a resurgence of dialogue over the matter because the people involved in the matter are of vital importance.

Once a conflict has arisen and the debates surrounding the issues the conflict has created begin, Dr. Lorenzo then systemically creates categories of arguments that the speakers could fall into depending on their debate platform.

During his lecture he mentioned that the creation of these categories is still developing and through further analysis, different types and styles of arguments could arise and the placement of certain figures could be transitioned as needed.

The categories a proponent could fall under are: realistic, nationalistic, and ideological.

These proponents are evaluated based on their debate platforms and opinions given during their public forums.

Whereas, the opponents of the issues and conflicts could fall under many different categories including: the opposing policy issues to the proponent, those people who are critical of the effectiveness of the policies of the proponent and those who are critical of the assurance of the outside world.