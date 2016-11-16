News
What’s going on in the world?

Last weekend’s supermoon gives photographers the chance to capture this rare spectacle. Photos courtesy of tina occhiuzzo

If you happened to look up at the sky on Nov. 14 at 8:52 a.m. or really any time starting the previous night, you would have seen yet another supermoon.

According to Space.com this is the second of three consecutive supermoons that will be seen in 2016.

It’s name, November’s full Beaver Moon, is considered a supermoon because of its close proximity to the earth in its orbit.

This series of supermoons has contributed to a great deal of excitement in the photography community.

Photographer Tina Occhiuzzo comments on this most recent supermoon saying that it is one of her favorite things to photograph.

