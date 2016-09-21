What’s New CNU? A Discussion on Construction

Considering the high rate at which CNU has been expanding and renovating its buildings in the past few decades, the construction lineup for the near future is extensive. Here’s a list of what to expect on campus over the next few years.

In Progress:

Bulldozers are roaming the green, plastic enclosure behind Regattas. Men in hardhats are adding the finishing touches to the Alumni House near McMurran.

The Trible Library’s collections area is closed off from the public. The following is an updated recap on the currently-underway construction projects on campus.

In response to complaints concerning limited dining hall seating, the Regattas expansion is underway and, according to Tom Kramer, CNU’s director of external relations, is set to add an additional 300 seats, a second floor and additional restrooms.

It is scheduled to open its doors for the first time in August of 2017.

The current construction project on the library will provide an extra 800 seats, additional quiet rooms and classrooms and enough extra space to hold 1,000,000 volumes of books.

According to Kramer, they are determined to build up the Trible Library into a “top-tier” academic library, recognized across the nation for its grandeur and its wealth in volumes.

This renovation project should take approximately two years.

The unfinished building off of Shoe Lane behind York River West is the Alumni House, which, according to Kramer, will soon hold visiting alumni, events and honor the history of our university.

This past Friday, Sept. 16 in fact, the , marked the first annual “signing of the columns,” a new tradition wherein alumni sign their names on the Alumni House’s columns.

This construction project will be complete by the end of this year.

For the Future:

While evidence of these projects are yet to be seen around campus, their concepts and plans are on paper and undergoing preparation for future enactment.

A Fine Arts Center will be found near the Ferguson Center in the later future. Kramer says that this new building will house the fine arts and art history departments and have easy access to the Ferguson concert halls.

The construction dates for this project are yet to be determined.

Also, plans to expand the Greek Village and to build additional Greek housing on campus are currently in the making.

According to Kramer, we should expect the new houses to be of a similar style to that of the newly established Greek houses, with space for bedrooms and entertainment.

The construction dates for this project are also yet to be determined.