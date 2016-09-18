Whole Foods helps create new scholarship

The upcoming quarterly Whole Foods 5% Day is slated to donate to a brand new scholarship given to any CNU student who is involved in any community service in Newport News.

These five percent days are philanthropic events centered on giving five percent of their pre-taxed sales to an organization, program or school of Whole Foods’ personal choice. These sales do include everything sold in the store, restaurant and grocery items alike.

Keith Roots, the Director of Foundation and Corporate Giving, was approached by Whole Foods via Beth Tamburello. Tamburello is the Metro Marketing Team Leader and Marketing Director of the Region for Whole Foods. This was done in order to discuss the possibility of donating a five percent sum of their pre-taxed sales towards a scholarship for any CNU student involved in community service.

Tamburello was solely in charge of communications between CNU and Whole Foods but she does lead a whole team of Whole Foods employees dedicated to the philanthropic events Whole Foods participates in.

Roots estimates that CNU will receive at least $2,000 from the pre- taxed five percent of sales the philanthropic event will raise and all of that money will go towards a single scholarship.

If the sum from the event exceeds CNU’s expectations then there will be discussion on splitting the sum into more than one scholarship but most of the criteria is still being determined.

The only constant is that it will be specifically for students involved in community outreach and service.

This scholarship comes in the form of a grant, not a loan, so the student who receives this will do so at the complete charity of Whole Foods.

While Whole Foods chooses to have one of these days every quarter, CNU hopes to partner with this event once a year.

“We’re trying to do it again,” Roots says when prompted about the likelihood of having another five percent day at Whole Foods.

Roots would like to see further partnerships with Whole Foods in the future. Roots also reiterates that he would like this particular event to become an annual philanthropic opportunity and hopes to continue to work with CNU’s existing partnerships for more scholarship opportunities for students.

Keeping CNU students connected with the surrounding community is very important to CNU as a whole.

Whole Foods is not the only corporation to partner and then subsequently donate funds to CNU. Ferguson Enterprises, Smithfield, Cannon and Newport News Shipbuilding are among the many corporations that donate their support and resources to CNU.

Each of these corporations have scholarships of their own that they give at their discretion to students of CNU.

Since CNU is a public University the community surrounding the campus is able to donate to the campus at will.

For more information on how to give your time and talents to CNU and the community at large, contact Brad Brewer, the Director of Community Engagement at CNU.