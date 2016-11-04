Who’s winning?

With less than a week left until Election Day, students around campus are still deciding who they are going to support. Many are still unsure and dislike both candidates.

“I’m not excited to vote. I don’t like either choice,” freshman Samantha Hillen expressed.

“The worst thing ever,” senior Andrew Will told the Captain’s Log.

His response was echoed by junior Ethan Robson who said “everyone’s awful.”

The polls in recent weeks have tightened nationwide in Virginia, according to a new Wason Center poll from CNU.

Among likely voters in Virginia, Hillary Clinton leads against Donald Trump 46 percent to 39 percent with a margin of error of 4.2 percent according to a Wason Center poll.

This is in contrast to Clinton’s 45 percent to 33 percent lead over Trump from the Wason Center just a few weeks ago.

The poll was taken after the third presidential debate, but before the FBI told Congress last Friday there might be more emails relevant to the investigation involving Clinton’s private email use.

Senior Shannon Mullins described the election cycle as “controversial” and “divisive.” She added, “the issues discussed are not pertinent to students.”

Introducing another topic connecting the election to college students, sophomore Isaac Sutor observed, “attacks have taken over real political discussions this election. Students are being ignored by both sides.”

An ABC NEWS poll found that almost half of likely voters found this election to be a source of stress in their lives. However, not all students are as concerned as the general public seems to be.

Junior Kyle Frizzell told the Captain’s Log that the election is, “entertaining to watch.”

Several professors at CNU are also following this election cycle closely, especially since it is so important for their students’ futures.

Dr. Rachel Bitecofer, politic a l science professor and Assistant Director of the Wason Center, explained, “I teach campaigns and elections and a message I give my students is that this election cycle is a terrible example of a presidential election…It is not a good parameter to judge presidential elections.”

Some students feel more connected to t his election than others since they can now vote. Junior Daniel Scherbenske pointed out, “being a college student who can vote changes my views on politics.”

However, he added, “this election is not taken as seriously due to the candidates running.”

“I have seen a lot of social media and it has turned me aw ay from watching the debates. It’s a very uncomfortable election time,” senior Bryan Paxton admitted.

When asked what makes this election historic, Dr. John Camobreco, political science professor at CNU, answered, “it is the first time a major party in the U.S. has nominated a female candidate. That makes it a historic election.”

When asked if the election has impacted his classes this semester he answered, “I feel like I have to be more careful than usual because it’s a very polarizing election. There are two polarizing candidates and the supporters on both sides are very passionate about both candidates.”

Voters have six days to decide who to vote for, but as freshman Madison Jones explained, “I would vote to vote against the other [candidate] which sucks. It’s the lesser of two evils.”

Gary Johnson (Libertarian), Evan McMullan (Conservative Independent) and Jill Stein (Green Party) are also on the ballot in Virginia.

Polling stations in the state open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.