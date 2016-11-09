Congratulations, we survived

If you’re reading this, congratulations.

Contrary to what some people may have led you to believe on Facebook, the country has not fallen to pieces, nor has the world ended.

As this paper was sent to the printer well before the polls were closed and the election decided, I obviously can’t speak too much specifically about the winner, but regardless of who won, I believe that there are extremely important lessons to take away from this voting cycle.

First of all, I think it’s important to applaud all of the CNU students who did their civic duty and voted. For many of us, this was the first presidential election that we could vote in.

Many people say that it’s a shame that this is the first election that we can vote in just because of controversies surrounding the Democratic and Republican frontrunners.

In my opinion, I honestly think that this makes for an even better first experience for us. It shows us how important it is for us to be politically active.

This brings me to my second point. Don’t limit your involvement to the political realm to just voting in the various primary, midterm and presidential elections. Those first two are arguably just as important as the presidential election.

Although he may not have won the Democratic primary, Bernie Sanders still secured a victory. By showing not just the Democrats but the entire country that many of his ideas had strong support, Hillary Clinton started to adopt some of those policies into her own rhetoric.

In terms of the midterm elections, it is up to us to choose congressional representatives that we believe extol our values. They may not all be as high-profile as the president, but each member of Congress plays an important role in deciding the legislation that rules our day-to-day lives.

So even if your candidate lost, that does not mean your political life ends. Become an activist for causes you believe in. Engage in healthy, constructive debates over your values. Write a letter to your representative.

I equally encourage those whose candidate won to do the same.

And while it’s impossible to know where the country will go from here, there’s one thing that is certain.

Four more years and we get to do this all over again.