Don’t let finals be a grinch

At this time of year, most students have two conflicting feelings: one of holiday joy and one of sheer and utter terror.

And especially after the tease that is Thanksgiving break, students feel more pressure as the semester comes to a close.

As I’ve said during most midterm and finals weeks, the key to success doesn’t always lay in pulling all-nighters in the library. While I must admit that I’ve had my fair share of those kinds of nights myself, I truly believe that people need to learn that it’s okay to take a step back and take a rest from their work.

Your brain can only take so much before it just shuts down completely, which is why my strategy has always been to take numerous breaks.

Napping and Netflix remain reliable as ever for obtaining such ends. But considering the festivity that is going on around us, there are many other ways to rejuvenate for finals.

This weekend alone will feature City Center’s Hollydazzle, the Lighting of the Lawn in front of Christopher Newport Hall and the annual Pancake Dinner in Commons.

Finals are not to be taken lightly, but don’t let them be the Grinch that seeks to steal all of those fun opportunities from you.

As a senior who will be enjoying these activities for my last time, I stress that point more than ever.

Once you graduate college, finals weeks will be things of the past. But the friendships and memories you make with those you love and care about will last so much longer.

So to add on to all the information you’ve learned from your classes this semester, here is one more lesson to be learned from the Grinch.

It is not just your brain, but your heart as well that should grow three sizes these days.