Find your passion and do it

As I harken back to my senior year of high school, there was a lot to consider when choosing a college. Appearance, location and academics were all critical factors to my decision, but one of the most important categories for me was size. I wanted a small school where I would not get lost in a crowd and could see familiar faces on every walk to class.

But one advantage I never even considered was the plethora of opportunities I would have on a small campus. When I arrived as a freshman, I was greeted by over 200 clubs and organizations and every single one of them was open to me. I could join a competitive club sport, I could work behind the scenes in the Ferguson Center, I could write for the newspaper. There were truly no closed doors.

One of the things that Christopher Newport University lives and breathes is leadership. Yes, there is Paul Trible’s brainchild the President’s Leadership Program. But leadership on this campus goes far beyond such a structured environment.

At CNU, every single student will have the chance to lead and do something incredible. I have known students who have done summer research with professors, been great captains of their sports teams, run a club they built up from nothing and manage the entire operation of their on-campus job. Not one of them was in PLP.

As editor of the Captain’s Log’s video section, I have been able to do things I never thought I would get to do when I arrived here. Last week I talked to our athletic director and within a day, I had an interview with our head football coach and offensive coordinator.

Last April I sat down with our very successful head basketball coach for over an hour and a half for a documentary interview. Good luck doing that at UVA.

At CNU, nearly everything I have done outside of the classroom has been almost entirely student-run. From my club sports team to my on-campus job to the Captain’s Log and CNU TV, my CNU experience has been defined by the ability for students to get involved and make an impact on what they do; not just be a part of something, but to really do something with whatever you’re passionate about and create a lasting effect on this campus.

So find your passion and do it to the fullest, because this is one of the only places where you actually can.