Free speech at CNU

In April 2016, Gallup released its survey of free expression on campus. It reported 54 percent of college students say that the climate on their campus “prevents some people from saying what they believe because others might find it offensive” and 27 percent thought “colleges should restrict political speech if it gave offense.”

This discouraging response may be the result of restrictive speech policies at many institutions of higher education across the country.

I spoke with CNU sophomore Daniel Glenn, a Center for American Studies Junior Fellow, about his view of the role of free speech on college campuses. He referred to former Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes concept of the “free marketplace of ideas,” an analogy that argues free speech is like a free market economy in that it promotes competition among ideas in free, transparent public discourse.

Glenn adds that “coddling students from ideas that might offend them or make them uncomfortable would oppose that free marketplace idea.”

I also spoke with Dr. Michael Poliakoff, president of the American Council of Trustees and Alumni, a non-profit that works with alumni, donors, trustees, and education leaders across the United States to safeguard the free exchange of ideas on campus.

“Free speech enables free inquiry, which is the oxygen of human progress,” he said. “And if educators are not committed to human progress then they are not really educators, they are idolaters who worship past and present understanding with the presumption that they have it right for all time.”

Where does CNU falls along the spectrum of free speech?

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, a non-profit whose mission is to “defend and sustain individual rights at America’s colleges and universities,” offers the Speech Code Rating System database.

This database labels 400 universities with a red, yellow or green light to signify FIRE’s assessment of the degree to which free speech is curtailed at each institution.

FIRE gives CNU a yellow light, meaning its “policies restrict a more limited amount of protected expression or, by virtue of their vague wording, could too easily be used to restrict protected expression.”

None of CNU’s policies substantially curb freedom of speech, but they are not unconditionally protected either.

As colleges and universities around the country continue to limit the free exchange of ideas, CNU must decide whether it will follow suit or stand up for the First Amendment rights of our students, faculty, and staff.