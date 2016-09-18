“Has the CNU Experiment Gone Too Far?”

As a senior here at CNU, now is just about the time when I find myself constantly reflecting about my collegiate career before setting off to make a small place in the world. Such a reflection came to me as I was sitting on a bench on our school-branded Great Lawn.
As I gazed across our campus and saw my fellow students walking about, I contemplated over CNU’s constant need for more construction. This of course has been an area of concern for many students, including those who have already written a number of stories protesting this.
Make no mistake, I am not seeking to simply complain about the loud noises of the equipment at all hours of the day, the continual presence of green fences, or this university’s desire to “look better.”
However, as many of you may have noticed, the closing of the Collections Area in the Paul and Rosemary Trible Library seems to have negatively affected CNU and her students more than any other project. Personally, this has gone far enough for me and many of my fellow students.
Perhaps this issue affects me more because I am seeking a degree in English and have a passion for books, but I simply do not understand how students’ limited access to library resources is justified by yet another building project that will act as a symbol of elite, collegiate status.
After three years and three weeks here, I have come to a controversial but sincere conclusion: Christopher Newport University is the very definition of an experiment.
Founded in 1960, CNU (or CNC as it was then known) was a school of modest beginnings. Over the past twenty years or so however, the focus of the school no longer seems to incorporate its own proclaimed message: “students first.”
Perhaps it is because CNU is the youngest comprehensive university in the Commonwealth of Virginia, or because it seeks to make a name for itself, this school has frivolously experimented with the idea of how much money it takes to establish a university.
What I mean to say is “How much time, construction, square feet, and money does it take to make CNU look as though it is the pinnacle of collegiate learning?”
While I have as much school spirit as any student, I can no longer ignore that it seems absolutely careless to close the nucleus of our university and higher learning in general.
While a bell tower and larger building additions seem excessive, they have not affected students’ ability to learn outright. The closing of the library’s Collections Area however, is the closing of the creative mind in order to construct another façade.
Let me be clear once again, I do not criticize the patient souls that sit at the desks during the long hours of the day, ready to retrieve requested books by the dozen and at a moment’s notice; but twice already I have been denied resources for my research because they could not be found by the staff while clearly in the online catalogue.
This temporary system also misses the point of research altogether. Like me, many of my fellow students cannot judge which sources are acceptable merely by reading the brief, single sentence descriptions online.
Instead we much prefer to use this as a start, and then peruse the shelves for sources as students have always done in the past.
In addition to the restraint on resources, many students have found a large portion of study spaces sorely missed—you know, the second most important function of any university library.
While they have opened more study spaces in the Freeman Center, it does not take immense foresight to see these spaces will overcrowd during midterm and final exams.
So there you have it, one swift stroke of the pen and both primary functions of the library are gone.
I am confident that the massive addition to the Trible Library will look beautiful and impress many prospective students and wealthy donors (a second rotunda ought to really help students research and study better than if the library only had the one).
If Christopher Newport University would like to pretend that students must have a bell tower, numerous building additions, and as much square feet of painted grass as possible in order to succeed, fine; but leave the heart of CNU out of that flawed point-of-view.
The library, the bedrock of educational liberty that nurtures the scholastic mind, and where many of her students call “home.”
Aaron
“Over the past twenty years or so however, the focus of the school no longer seems to incorporate its own proclaimed message”
What an asinine comment. Since as early as 1999 CNU has been on the radar nationally for its academic programs, which is the entire purpose of any university. From 1999 to now, CNU has consistently moved up in rank year after year, specifically in US News and World Reports national ranking polls, where it now sits at number 5 for regional public universities in the South. source: (http://colleges.usnews.rankingsandreviews.com/best-colleges/rankings/regional-universities-south/top-public)
How can a school which does not focus on students have such success in their academic programs? Us News also states that “The average freshman retention rate, an indicator of student satisfaction, is 86 percent” source: (http://colleges.usnews.rankingsandreviews.com/best-colleges/rankings/national-universities/freshmen-least-most-likely-return) That 86 Percent retention rate, by the way, is shared with other top universities like the University of Alabama, and Virginia Commonwealth University. It is actually higher than some universities in Hampton Roads like Old Dominion University. (81%) Same source as the last statement.
So to the Author and to “Daniel” who left a comment on the article, who apparently has “… an ear to the ground of the student population…” and if “the author’s views are on par with a great deal of his fellow students” How do you explain the high satisfaction rate as evident through typical industry measuring tools?
Daniel
I, nor the author, never mentioned that students were not satisfied. I think they generally are very satisfied, as your numbers corroborate. In my personal opinion CNU is the best school in Virginia. Let’s not confuse what I have just written with total infallibility, however. I find the idea that the CNU experiment, having entered into a new stage with this library project, going too far rather compelling.
Tina
Sheez! If the two of you are so intensely miserable at CNU, why not leave the campus and take your misgiuded hostilites with you? Both of you are the sort that would find something wrong with the service while partaking of High Tea with the Queen of England! Or, if given gold bullion from Ft. Knox would complain,” it’s the wrong color, it’s too heavy, it’s rectangular and I wanted round!” Life will be terribly disappointing for the likes of you! You are so busy and focused complaining about the very miniscule that you will certainly miss the big picture! Oh well, there must be your kind in every group so the rest of us can rejoice with our true and unfettered happiness!
Daniel
Hi Tina,
I’m not really sure why you decided to make this comment. You purposefully misrepresented the author and me to a rather large extent.
First of all, I am not unhappy. To suggest I am based on my correcting of Michelle is either lazy reading or the misunderstanding of basic tone and social cues. But to suggest that I am “so intensely miserable” is a statement I have a tough time reading without chuckling. It only shows someone who is insecure in their argument and thus has the need raise the stakes a bit to make it seem like what they are saying is more important than it really is.
What you should have started off with would be “If you have a problem with the extremely costly and disruptive library expansion project, why not leave the campus?” And to that I would say, because I love this school and would never leave it. Indeed, I love it so much that I will have my opinion of it heard in the rare instance of it veering off track.
As to your snarky remarks about gold at Ft. Knox, gold is an element which does not change color or weight. Those are two of gold’s most remarkable and intriguing qualities. Why would anyone complain that gold is the wrong color? Gold by its very nature can not change color, if it does it is not gold, and is certainly not at Ft. Knox. Furthermore, if for some reason I were offered gold out of the vault at Ft. Knox and it were rectangular, I would have to be an idiot to ask for round as only two forms of gold are kept here, 400toz ingots, and 1toz Double Eagle coins. The Double Eagles being worth about $1,300 and an ingot being worth in excess of $530,000.
You also never mentioned anything I said specifically and how it is incorrect. So far as I can tell, you agree with my points and never raised a single argument against them except to say that they are complaining. To say I am complaining and not criticizing is debatable, but without my words being brought up with counterexamples bearing better and more complete evidence, you discredit your efforts to argue for or against anything.
I’m glad you have taken the time to try to put my life into perspective based on the 20 or so lines written below, but I can assure you it is not necessary or even desired. You say with some strange tarot card reading level of certainty that I will miss the big picture. I’ll chalk that up as your second attempt to elevate the stakes and make it seem as I am delusional or somehow missing the incredibly obvious goal of the library project. Not sure if such a ridiculous assertion will hold much water here, but perhaps someone like Michelle will buy into it.
You go ahead and keep your “true and unfettered happiness.” I’ll keep my sanity.
Michelle E Jones
I must wonder, David, if you have spent the last 3 years and 3 weeks cloistered in the library at CNU scratching out such a liable and feeble complaint? Clearly, anyone who has been active in the CNU community knows, without reservation, that P Trib cares about the CNU students. Yes, he is nurturing and growing a community of academic leaders and promoting the continued success of the future with the steady and gentle hands of a father with his treasured children. He is instilling confidence and self reliance to all students whom place value in a society who has long forgotten what it means to have honor. To have loyalty. And to give back to communities where friends and families live. President Trible cares about the success of all current students as well as the success of those students yet to come. President Trible works tirelessly to ensure CNU is the best possible environment to promote an education parallel to no other! It is beautiful; the environment makes anyone proud to be associated with such an amazing environment so conducive to learning and building lasting friendships.
I pity you for being so bitter and negative for such a short moment in your life. Trust that it will become a bigger and better library in the end once it is complete. It will be a place of grandure everyone will talk about and want to be once complete. You only need vision and not the narrow minded, self centered tunnel vision you presently have.
Daniel
What an incredibly distorted perception of the author’s thesis.
Not sure what a “liable” complaint is, perhaps you meant libelous. If so, that is laughable and such a claim ought to be thrown out offhand. Feeble? Hardly. If you had an ear to the ground of the student population as I have, you would know that the author’s views are on par with a great deal of his fellow students. The issue of money and aesthetics has been a central argument to the entire “CNU Experiment” David speaks of, an argument I have been following for most of my life as a lifelong resident of Newport News. Until the Library project got underway, the effect of construction and aesthetics on a student at work was minimal and often forgiven by virtue of a new academic or residence hall. Only now are students forced to give up so much in return for so little. That being, 2 years of highly restricted access to books in the library, the deletion of an entire parking lot, a study space normally packed with students now unused, and a temporary system ill equipped to handle the burden of the upgrade. All in exchange for a nicer looking, larger library at a projected cost to the Virginia taxpayer of over $46,000,000. Why does this school need to upgrade the library at this point in history? Because it looks ugly from one side and presents the regional commuter college past this school is desperately trying to cast off. In other words, one side doesn’t match the rest of the school’s aesthetics. Can the library get crowded, would a bigger library beautiful on both sides be a nice luxury? Yes and yes. But at what cost? It is not far off to question if the experiment has finally crossed the line.
Please tell me, when did David say a single cross word about “P Trib” as you call him? Where do you get off spouting an unhinged diatribe of emotion fueled nonsense, rooted only in a reality you chose to fabricate to suit an argument no one was having? The author never mentioned President Trible, and any assumptions you have regarding his thoughts on Trible are not based in reality.
Before you spew your unwarranted pity at the man behind the article, toss aside your rosy red glasses through which you see this school, and familiarize yourself with it’s scant, though existent, series of flaws.