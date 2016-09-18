“Has the CNU Experiment Gone Too Far?”

As a senior here at CNU, now is just about the time when I find myself constantly reflecting about my collegiate career before setting off to make a small place in the world. Such a reflection came to me as I was sitting on a bench on our school-branded Great Lawn.

As I gazed across our campus and saw my fellow students walking about, I contemplated over CNU’s constant need for more construction. This of course has been an area of concern for many students, including those who have already written a number of stories protesting this.

Make no mistake, I am not seeking to simply complain about the loud noises of the equipment at all hours of the day, the continual presence of green fences, or this university’s desire to “look better.”

However, as many of you may have noticed, the closing of the Collections Area in the Paul and Rosemary Trible Library seems to have negatively affected CNU and her students more than any other project. Personally, this has gone far enough for me and many of my fellow students.

Perhaps this issue affects me more because I am seeking a degree in English and have a passion for books, but I simply do not understand how students’ limited access to library resources is justified by yet another building project that will act as a symbol of elite, collegiate status.

After three years and three weeks here, I have come to a controversial but sincere conclusion: Christopher Newport University is the very definition of an experiment.

Founded in 1960, CNU (or CNC as it was then known) was a school of modest beginnings. Over the past twenty years or so however, the focus of the school no longer seems to incorporate its own proclaimed message: “students first.”

Perhaps it is because CNU is the youngest comprehensive university in the Commonwealth of Virginia, or because it seeks to make a name for itself, this school has frivolously experimented with the idea of how much money it takes to establish a university.

What I mean to say is “How much time, construction, square feet, and money does it take to make CNU look as though it is the pinnacle of collegiate learning?”

While I have as much school spirit as any student, I can no longer ignore that it seems absolutely careless to close the nucleus of our university and higher learning in general.

While a bell tower and larger building additions seem excessive, they have not affected students’ ability to learn outright. The closing of the library’s Collections Area however, is the closing of the creative mind in order to construct another façade.

Let me be clear once again, I do not criticize the patient souls that sit at the desks during the long hours of the day, ready to retrieve requested books by the dozen and at a moment’s notice; but twice already I have been denied resources for my research because they could not be found by the staff while clearly in the online catalogue.

This temporary system also misses the point of research altogether. Like me, many of my fellow students cannot judge which sources are acceptable merely by reading the brief, single sentence descriptions online.

Instead we much prefer to use this as a start, and then peruse the shelves for sources as students have always done in the past.

In addition to the restraint on resources, many students have found a large portion of study spaces sorely missed—you know, the second most important function of any university library.

While they have opened more study spaces in the Freeman Center, it does not take immense foresight to see these spaces will overcrowd during midterm and final exams.

So there you have it, one swift stroke of the pen and both primary functions of the library are gone.

I am confident that the massive addition to the Trible Library will look beautiful and impress many prospective students and wealthy donors (a second rotunda ought to really help students research and study better than if the library only had the one).

If Christopher Newport University would like to pretend that students must have a bell tower, numerous building additions, and as much square feet of painted grass as possible in order to succeed, fine; but leave the heart of CNU out of that flawed point-of-view.

The library, the bedrock of educational liberty that nurtures the scholastic mind, and where many of her students call “home.”