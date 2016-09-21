In defense of the university

As somebody who works on a daily basis with University administrators and senior staff members on behalf of some of the most visible organizations on campus I feel compelled to state my contempt for the arguments put forth in the Sept. 18 article concerning the Paul and Rosemary Trible Library expansion.
It is deplorable that any article in this publication (be it news or opinion) should ascribe motive to its objects without any prior attempt to engage them. I have seen this article called “thought provoking” and “well thought out” on social media too many, when it is neither of those things.
As such, I feel the need to address (and dispel) several of its core arguments.
The planned expansion to the library is the pinnacle of CNU’s “students first” ideology. Every year the President’s office hears more about the need to expand our library than it hears about every other issue concerning campus combined.
The most recent library expansion opened in spring 2008 when the residential population on campus was about 2,700. The new expansion allowed for 250 total seats.
In the past eight years the residential population has grown to 3,800. Now instead of being able to seat about 10 percent of residential students at any given time, the library can only accommodate 6.5 percent.
This is why even though the new expansion will only represent an 80 percent increase in square footage it will more than quadruple the number of seats to 1,100 (fully 30 percent of the residential population).
As the author of the previous article admits, there is never enough space during exam times. It could even be difficult to find a space on a normal Sunday night. The old library was inadequate for student’s needs and while I too lament the loss of one of my favorite study spaces,
I take heart in the fact that new generations of Captains will not struggle to find a place to study and learn as I did. It will cause some pain in the short term, but the long term gain is immeasurable.
The author was right, Christopher Newport University is an experiment. More precisely CNU is the product of a vision that President Trible and his team have worked to make a reality over the last 20 years.
The result is now the third most selective university in the Commonwealth of Virginia, falling behind UVA and William and Mary.
Each freshman class is more successful than their predecessors; and each graduating class more prosperous than their precursors. CNU is an experiment, a successful and thriving one.
The notion that new construction and intense grounds keeping exists only to attract students to campus is absurd. Is attracting new students one of the motivations?
Absolutely.
The university has residence halls and classrooms to fill so yes, bringing in more high quality students is important. But the goal of putting students first is conducive in this case to giving students better facilities to learn in, inside and out. World class facilities enable better learning.
Finally, a pet peeve: can we all please agree to stop talking about the money spent on the Bell Tower? News flash, the money for the project was made up entirely of private donations. It was not taken out the budget for professors, other buildings, or the dining halls.
Somebody made it rain and to be honest the Bell Tower is pretty cool, so we said “screw it, let’s build the thing” (probably not the exact words used) and the rest is history.
The constant construction can be annoying, but I take heart in knowing that when I walk into job interviews a year from now, come back to school for reunions, and one day send my kids to CNU the school will have a sterling reputation, outstanding students, and world class facilities that will lend it (and me) credibility.
These improvements are not solely attempts to attract donors, cement a legacy, and spend money for spending’s sake. They are not undertaken on a whim, without a long term vision; rather they are the very embodiment of a “students first” ideology.
Casey Hall
After reading Jarman’s article I was deeply angered by the short-sightedness of it and contemplated writing such an article (or at least a letter to the editor) myself. Mr. Welham, you make great points that truly outline the motivation for the library renovation. Having worked in the library the past two years, I’ve heard nothing but great expectations from the main librarians and what a godsend this renovation will be. Many students, I have found, did not know that the former location of the Mariner’s Museum Library in the collections area was actually not intended after the initial renovation/building of the TribLib, which undercut 30-40% of the planned study space. With the departure of the MML and expected renovations/construction, the TribLib is set to accommodate an unprecedented percentage of the CNU student body. While there is other evidence to support Jarman’s case on CNU emphasizing the aesthetic appeal of its buildings, the aforementioned anticipated renovations to the TribLib certainly do not fall into such a case.
What infuriated me concerning Jarman’s article was his lack of evidence and/or research on the topic. Rather than at the very least chatting with a librarian or appropriate administration member, let alone formally interviewing one, he focused straight on contriving some illusory agenda of CNU’s self-interest, which Welham has skillfully disproven in this piece. In recognizing this as an “opinion” piece I do respect Jarman’s freedom to choose his view on the matter; however, his articulation of this view was, in my opinion, terrible. In his article he mentioned being a senior majoring in Englsh. At this point I am more suspicious of the credibility in CNU’s English department in fostering the growth of good writers than I am of Jarman’s argument itself. Nevertheless, I wish him well in his education, as it seems he has a ways to go. The mere fact that his piece was allowed in the Captain’s Log initially, however, worries me, for it is haphazard for a publication labelling itself “the voice of [CNU] students” to allow such a trifle amongst several of its more researched/backed-up articles, such as this one.
Overall, I greatly appreciate you writing this piece, Mr. Welham. The library, as Jarman accurately stated, is the nucleus of this institution. It is by this necessity of a functional nucleus that it must be strengthened for the long run, regardless of its short-term impact (which really isn’t as bad as Jarman makes it out to be, but that’s another discussion).