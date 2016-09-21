In defense of the university

As somebody who works on a daily basis with University administrators and senior staff members on behalf of some of the most visible organizations on campus I feel compelled to state my contempt for the arguments put forth in the Sept. 18 article concerning the Paul and Rosemary Trible Library expansion.

It is deplorable that any article in this publication (be it news or opinion) should ascribe motive to its objects without any prior attempt to engage them. I have seen this article called “thought provoking” and “well thought out” on social media too many, when it is neither of those things.

As such, I feel the need to address (and dispel) several of its core arguments.

The planned expansion to the library is the pinnacle of CNU’s “students first” ideology. Every year the President’s office hears more about the need to expand our library than it hears about every other issue concerning campus combined.

The most recent library expansion opened in spring 2008 when the residential population on campus was about 2,700. The new expansion allowed for 250 total seats.

In the past eight years the residential population has grown to 3,800. Now instead of being able to seat about 10 percent of residential students at any given time, the library can only accommodate 6.5 percent.

This is why even though the new expansion will only represent an 80 percent increase in square footage it will more than quadruple the number of seats to 1,100 (fully 30 percent of the residential population).

As the author of the previous article admits, there is never enough space during exam times. It could even be difficult to find a space on a normal Sunday night. The old library was inadequate for student’s needs and while I too lament the loss of one of my favorite study spaces,

I take heart in the fact that new generations of Captains will not struggle to find a place to study and learn as I did. It will cause some pain in the short term, but the long term gain is immeasurable.

The author was right, Christopher Newport University is an experiment. More precisely CNU is the product of a vision that President Trible and his team have worked to make a reality over the last 20 years.

The result is now the third most selective university in the Commonwealth of Virginia, falling behind UVA and William and Mary.

Each freshman class is more successful than their predecessors; and each graduating class more prosperous than their precursors. CNU is an experiment, a successful and thriving one.

The notion that new construction and intense grounds keeping exists only to attract students to campus is absurd. Is attracting new students one of the motivations?

Absolutely.

The university has residence halls and classrooms to fill so yes, bringing in more high quality students is important. But the goal of putting students first is conducive in this case to giving students better facilities to learn in, inside and out. World class facilities enable better learning.

Finally, a pet peeve: can we all please agree to stop talking about the money spent on the Bell Tower? News flash, the money for the project was made up entirely of private donations. It was not taken out the budget for professors, other buildings, or the dining halls.

Somebody made it rain and to be honest the Bell Tower is pretty cool, so we said “screw it, let’s build the thing” (probably not the exact words used) and the rest is history.

The constant construction can be annoying, but I take heart in knowing that when I walk into job interviews a year from now, come back to school for reunions, and one day send my kids to CNU the school will have a sterling reputation, outstanding students, and world class facilities that will lend it (and me) credibility.

These improvements are not solely attempts to attract donors, cement a legacy, and spend money for spending’s sake. They are not undertaken on a whim, without a long term vision; rather they are the very embodiment of a “students first” ideology.