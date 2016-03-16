Joys of a German childhood

When you live in a melting pot of a country like the United States, you are bound to run into a few cultural hybrid families.

My family is made up of Italians and Germans but we all come together with a smattering of American heritage. My mother, a born and raised German, spent the majority of her childhood living in her native country Germany while my father, an army brat, lived in Germany as a child and then as an adult, but spent the majority of his life being raised in the United States.

My parents were married in June of 1984, and 11 years later, they came to the United States and had my sister and me.

The way I was brought up and how I went to school were the main differences between me and my childhood peers.

I did spend the majority of my elementary school years at an American private school but I also spent some time in German kindergarten over the summer.

The tradition was that my sister and I each spent about six weeks of our summer attending German kindergarten in a town called Steinbach, where my aunt, Tante Annalise, lived and my mother grew up. Tante is German for aunt. Tante Annalise and my Tante Claudia were mainly in charge of getting me to and from school with the help of my Omi and Opa, my grandparents.

I spent the six weeks traveling by scooter, as the cool kids did, from my Tante Annalise’s house to the kindergarten. In Germany most children walk by themselves or with a friend to school each day, I only had a guardian because my parents worried I would get lost while walking in a strange town. Those six weeks were some of the best and most challenging times of my early childhood. It was a great experience and it taught me so much about my German heritage. I had to take my rudimentary German and converse with other children and teachers that talked at the speed of light; no one seemed to speak fluent English. Playing unsupervised was a big part of my childhood as well, mainly because in Germany parents would let their children run free on a daily basis, without a care in the world.

Some other mentionable differences in my childhood were the foods I ate, the shows I watched, the books I read and social norms. I was the only girl I knew that was 100 percent comfortable stripping down in the locker room at school. My mother used to call Americans “big prudes” because of their aversion to public nudity.

I had two cakes at my birthday parties because no one else thought German Cheesecake and Streusel Küchen (sugar crumb cake) were a great party treat as well as games such as Topf Kopfen, which is a game where children bang on the floor with a wooden spoon trying to find the hidden pot with candy underneath while blind folded. My favorite cartoons were Max und Morris, a mischievous pair of children who constantly got into trouble, and Struwwelpeter, a cautionary children’s character. I played dress up with my Dirndl, a traditional German dress, and played Versteck spiel (hide and seek) on the weekends with my Omi.

All in all, I had a wonderfully diverse childhood. I still sometimes forget how to speak English if I get really angry, and as a true German I love my sauerkraut and wurst (sausage). Sure, I may have been taking tiny shots of beer out of my Opa’s beer bottle caps under the table and grabbing sausage links to eat like candy, but I had a blast.