Putting the student in student media

Coming to CNU, I had no plans to join the The Captain’s Log. Although I was an editor with my high school paper, I had no want in pursuing a career in journalism.

If at this point you’re curious as to why someone with no interest in becoming a journalist is the editor-in-chief, you would not be alone. I often wonder the same thing. But then I remember: The Captain’s Log is so much more than just an organization for future journalists.

Now that’s not to say that we struggle as a media organization—in fact, it’s just the opposite. We pride ourselves on being “the voice of Christopher Newport University students.” We’ve covered topics ranging from diversity and gender-neutral housing to sexual assaults on campus.

This past year, our organization came in second place in a national competition that pitted us against schools double the size of CNU and newspapers with five times our numbers.

In other words, it’s not the accolades, but the student aspect that keeps me in CNU’s most prominent student media organization—with heavy emphasis on the student.

We don’t just report the news; we live it.

Over my time with the paper, we have participated in sorority events, academic bowls and even had a candidate elected to the Homecoming Court.

I don’t have coworkers; I have a family.

The number of people that I have met and will forever consider some of my closest friends would never be so much lower if I never joined the paper. Even though some of them have been graduated for two years at this point, I still keep in contact with former editors.

Working so closely with The Captain’s Log has helped provide me with opportunities that I would never have been able to do otherwise.

I’ve traveled to national championships and interviewed famous singers. I’ve experienced the crowning of Homecoming Kings and Queens up-close and learned about my fellow Captains.

And best of all, I’ve lived the life of an engaged student.