Something to consider

As a member of the President’s Lead­ership Program, it is well known that attending the speaker series is one requirement to stay in ‘good standing.’

The speakers are meant to provide practical application of the theories learned in leadership classes and gives students the opportunity to hear from an established leader, who shares their own personal learning experiences with them— a message from the ‘real’ world, if you will. These speakers were meant to strengthen our understanding of leadership, not highlight a potential problem with the PLP program.

But it has.

Last week, students in PLP received an email from the Fellowettes of the program reminding them of their com­mitment to the speakers and urging students to be cognizant of their actions and behaviors during the speakers.

It was a good reminder to those being disruptive and rude during speakers, holding them accountable to their com­mitment to be in PLP. However, for others it caused strong feelings and con­troversy on the topic.

In some ways, I agree with the email. Texting and talking during the speaker is incredibly rude and does not rep­resent our university well. From the speaker’s viewpoint, they can see every­thing. These individuals have taken time out of their schedule to come speak to us and tell us their story.

Not everyone will find each and every speaker thrilling, but it is hard to please everyone. I understand where the Fellowettes were coming from when they sent the email, especially considering at the last speaker, even people in the front row had their phones out most of the time.

The students expected to attend these speakers are meant to represent the uni­versity and ultimately our President, Paul Trible. It does not reflect well on us either, as we look ungrateful and unflat­teringly fit into the “millennial” stereo­type.

Sometimes, I think it’s forgotten that we are students first. The timing of some of the speakers this semester have been inconvenient at best, especially the one during midterm week. The speaker is only an hour, yes, but there are other expectations PLP sets for their students such as a certain GPA, a commitment to on-campus activities, attending sev­eral other events each year and service hours to complete.

Sometimes, it can become too much and we succumb to the stress.

As students and PLP members, we have a lot of people expecting a lot of things from us. I appreciate the opportu­nities I’ve been given in PLP, but I can’t help but notice most of my friends have dropped the program by now, citing these very reasons.

One way to perhaps mitigate disin­terest in the speakers is to send out a survey to students asking them what they would be interested in hearing about. Most of the speakers tend to be the same type of people with the same story we’ve heard over and over again.

While I appreciate them coming to share their story with us, I find myself wishing we had more diversity in the speakers as Christopher Newport Uni­versity is paving the way for future lead­ers.

We are constantly growing, both in numbers and diversity, and I feel as if we need to reflect that in our distinguished guests as well. It’s just something to con­sider.