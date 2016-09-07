Surviving freshman year

There are so many cliché articles written now-a-days on what incoming freshman should be concerned with that they often fall on deaf ears. As a rising junior myself, I’ve encountered just about every horror that an incoming freshman might expect. Crazy roommates, scary hall mates, strange midnight visitors, room changes and a host of other personal events that have forever altered my outlook on living with people I’ve never met before.

As a small, freshman girl I was confident that I could stick things out and handle things while keeping my sanity in check and my temper cool. But oh how wrong I was. Within the first month of living on campus, in a triple no less, I was faced with either moving out of my current rooming situation or joining forces with my current roommate to make the other move out, not a great situation. But instead of waxing on and on about mediation and tips to keep the peace I am going to cut to the chase, if you can’t handle it move out. As a freshman you are faced with so much stress and change, the last thing you need is to deal with people who don’t want to deal with you.

Another big piece of advice that I would share with you future Captains would be to keep track of your paperwork and don’t rely on your RA to remind you. I ended up going random two years in a row because I assumed my RA would remind me to file my housing forms. Wrong. As much as I loved living with my roommate this past year, having a choice would have definitely relieved a little stress.

My last big piece of advice is going to veer away from the painfully blunt back to the whimsically cliché. Find yourself during your freshman year. I’m serious. Take the time to be alone with yourself, join a club and quit, walk laps around the campus at 3 a.m. because your roommate won’t stop snoring, do anything that requires you to work alone because once you’ve assimilated into campus life it’s hard to break out again. Freshman year will be the best, worst, scariest and most wonderfully eye-opening year of your life. Don’t waste it trying to do anything that isn’t for yourself, you’re here for you after all.