The choice

i.
How could you tell me that I was wrong
when thirty years before
you spent time with me in a war
a war that was just like this
knees deep in muddy trenches
or was that too long ago to mention
not even the best
of men
would have done
…
different
I was merely being consistent
standing dark
in a crowd of
nationalistic light
feels a lot less like revolution
and a lot more like
isolation
I just couldn’t be alone
I just couldn’t have known
how to
…
…
I was just a child
when my naivety of believing
in a world of tender and mild
was broken into two
…
I was born and raised
in no-man’s land
…
on flame thrower’s breath
and machine gun shells
being fed a diet of
hate-soaked hunger and vengeance
in the form of
broken radio wires
and pretty pictures
which had left me filled with
broken glass
and my toothless mouth
was watering
the scapegoat seemed too sweet
…
and I ate of it
…
and I’m sorry
an empty act of
penance
I know
but you have to understand
I was just
a cog in
someone else’s plan
when the machine
goes wrong
…
…
you don’t blame the machine
…
you blame the engineer
I was just
a military volunteer
a grim-reaper he’d learned to
steer
when this wicked pamphleteer
had risen to power
I was
in my
final hour
..
but
it was already too late
and to this very
date
I’m no longer
here
a husk of a man
run only on fear
…
…
…
no longer
human
I had no choice
but to be
what I was
…
…
…
ii.
How could you tell me that I was wrong
when thirty years before
you spent time with me in a war
a war that was just like this
knees deep in muddy trenches
or was that too long ago to mention
Not even the best
Of men
…
I was no
different
but a nation’s never too consistent
turning their
crowd of
nationalistic light
leaving me alone
leaving me in
isolation
…
And I just couldn’t have known
…
why
they chose me
I was just a child
when my naivety of believing
in a world of tender and mild
was broken into two
and I was the supposed cause
I was born and raised
believing no-man’s land
was my rightful home
with flame thrower’s breath
and machine gun shells
their incoherent yells
of hate-soaked hunger and vengeance
in the form of
broken radio wires
and pretty pictures
Which rained down on me like
broken glass
but my toothless mouth
didn’t make a sound
…
and no matter how much I tried to say
…
you took it away
…
in an empty act of
ignorance
…
you have to understand
we’re more than just
a cog in
someone else’s plan
the only machine
…
is the one
in your head
so when I look into the eyes of
my friends long dead
I’ll blame the engineer
…
the military volunteer
you had the power
to steer
when this wicked pamphleteer
had risen to power
and I was
in my
final hour
you said
…
it was already too late
you signed my death
date
but I’m still
here
…
…
you chose your own career
and despite your attempts
to convince me otherwise
I’m still
human
I had no choice
but to be
what I am
but you had a choice
to be what you were
and you chose wrong