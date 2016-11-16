The choice

i.

How could you tell me that I was wrong

when thirty years before

you spent time with me in a war

a war that was just like this

knees deep in muddy trenches

or was that too long ago to mention

not even the best

of men

would have done

…

different

I was merely being consistent

standing dark

in a crowd of

nationalistic light

feels a lot less like revolution

and a lot more like

isolation

I just couldn’t be alone

I just couldn’t have known

how to

…

…

I was just a child

when my naivety of believing

in a world of tender and mild

was broken into two

…

I was born and raised

in no-man’s land

…

on flame thrower’s breath

and machine gun shells

being fed a diet of

hate-soaked hunger and vengeance

in the form of

broken radio wires

and pretty pictures

which had left me filled with

broken glass

and my toothless mouth

was watering

the scapegoat seemed too sweet

…

and I ate of it

…

and I’m sorry

an empty act of

penance

I know

but you have to understand

I was just

a cog in

someone else’s plan

when the machine

goes wrong

…

…

you don’t blame the machine

…

you blame the engineer

I was just

a military volunteer

a grim-reaper he’d learned to

steer

when this wicked pamphleteer

had risen to power

I was

in my

final hour

..

but

it was already too late

and to this very

date

I’m no longer

here

a husk of a man

run only on fear

…

…

…

no longer

human

I had no choice

but to be

what I was

…

…

…

ii.

How could you tell me that I was wrong

when thirty years before

you spent time with me in a war

a war that was just like this

knees deep in muddy trenches

or was that too long ago to mention

Not even the best

Of men

…

I was no

different

but a nation’s never too consistent

turning their

crowd of

nationalistic light

leaving me alone

leaving me in

isolation

…

And I just couldn’t have known

…

why

they chose me

I was just a child

when my naivety of believing

in a world of tender and mild

was broken into two

and I was the supposed cause

I was born and raised

believing no-man’s land

was my rightful home

with flame thrower’s breath

and machine gun shells

their incoherent yells

of hate-soaked hunger and vengeance

in the form of

broken radio wires

and pretty pictures

Which rained down on me like

broken glass

but my toothless mouth

didn’t make a sound

…

and no matter how much I tried to say

…

you took it away

…

in an empty act of

ignorance

…

you have to understand

we’re more than just

a cog in

someone else’s plan

the only machine

…

is the one

in your head

so when I look into the eyes of

my friends long dead

I’ll blame the engineer

…

the military volunteer

you had the power

to steer

when this wicked pamphleteer

had risen to power

and I was

in my

final hour

you said

…

it was already too late

you signed my death

date

but I’m still

here

…

…

you chose your own career

and despite your attempts

to convince me otherwise

I’m still

human

I had no choice

but to be

what I am

but you had a choice

to be what you were

and you chose wrong