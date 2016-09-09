“The voice of Christopher Newport Students”

“The basis of our governments being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers of newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”

In one of Thomas Jefferson’s most famous statesments regarding the function of newspapers in a nation, he describes a societal force that has since come to be known as the Fourth Estate—a watchdog for the people.

It’s not just strictly limited to newspapers, however. The field of journalism in general is a way for the common person to voice concerns and complaints about actions made by his or her leaders and government.

The Captain’s Log is no different.

There is a reason that at the top of each issue we say that our paper is “The Voice of Christopher Newport University Students.” It is our goal to bring the students information about what administration is doing and provide a medium for the administration to hear problems facing students.

As much as you may choose to accept it or not, I believe that the administration truly wants to help students enjoy their time at Christopher Newport as much as they possibly can. They are open to criticisms and seek recommendations for how to improve.

Let me provide an anecdote to help illustrate my point.

On March 31, 2015, students in the President’s Leadership Program attended a speech from the final mandatory speaker of the year—President Paul Trible. At the end of the event, the floor was opened to any students who wished to ask the president questions. Class of 2015 alumna Emily Mathias used this opportunity to ask about why Commons and Regatta’s switched from plastic to paper straws.

For those of you who weren’t here for that, the paper straws were cheaper and more environmentally-friendly—but they also tended to disintegrate in drinks after a while. Upon hearing the support that this question received from students in the audience, President Trible responded with “I can fix that problem.”

Two days later, the paper straws were gone.

Now it’s not every day that students are provided an opportunity to address the president with their complaints. That’s what the opinions section is here for. If you ever have a cause or concern that you feel passionate about, here is a perfect place for you to push that agenda.

Fact of the matter is the president most likely doesn’t have the time to read every single article that you share on Facebook—and even if he did I don’t think it would make too much of an impact.

Now that’s not to say those articles that you and/or your friends write and share on various websites aren’t important. It’s important to have your voice heard. Those stories and op-ed pieces that you see on Facebook or other CNU media websites are extremely important to gather support to help effect a change in the community.

But that is just half the fight. Even with a lot of support from your peers, you still need a way to reach the administration. Let The Captain’s Log do that for you.