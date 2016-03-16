To oughtta be or noughtta be?

Being only a freshman, I have not become as a familiar as I’m sure the majority of the Captain’s Log’s readers have to some of President Trible’s key phrases and mantras, but I have been around long enough to know well his belief in the ideal; his want to view the world “as it ought to be.” Nary a scrap of litter, a fallen leaf, a spot of brown grass, or a dark spot on campus, CNU seems more like a post card or gated community than a college filled with young adults in the middle of a city like Newport News.

While there are obvious benefits to having such a pristine and safe campus, most importantly being that there’s comfortable environment that facilitates a higher level of learning and creativity, one must ask if this level of idealism does more harm than good.

With crime traveling from downtown to midtown in Newport News, this heightened sense of idealistic comfort may lead to a lack of safety. While crime happening on campus won’t be fairly likely because it’s well lit, highly populated, and close to two police stations, it can still occur; this idealistic separation can lead to a naivety within students, which, in turn, puts them at a greater risk. Even though this isn’t the biggest concern because college students have a fairly solid foundation of real world understanding, the phrase “not everywhere is CNU,” should become something CNU’s students are very well acquainted with in order to ensure their safety.

This being said, however, there seems to be an even greater threat than simple naivety. This idealism can also create a sense of entitlement or superiority among the students on campus.

Not only is this something we should be stopping on the grounds of equality and morality, but we should also be stopping this because it is simply bad for the school. When students feel separated from the community they are much less likely to go into the community and become a part of it. This isolates CNU even further and permits fewer opportunities for students here.

I am not purposely advocating for the creation of an unsafe campus— I am advocating the alleviation of this separation from reality and the Newport News community. CNU has definitely been working on this: we can look at the One City Marathon that took place just this Sunday as an example of student involvement in the community, as well as all the work the Center for Community Engagement and the Center for Career Planning have done. I still believe we can do more.

The solution to this separation can be something as simple as a lower on-campus residency requirement. Allowing students to become acquainted with the community and the real world, while maintaining the safe and comfortable idealistic environment, truly gives us the best of both worlds.