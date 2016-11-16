We are the ones really in charge

My heart aches as I type this out the morning after Nov. 8.

The amount of hate and intolerance that I have seen displayed on social media is truly the scariest thing to come out of this election.

I have always been told that I am very opinionated, I am also not easily swayed from my beliefs.

Today though, I am shaken. This great display of fear-mongering, bullying, lying and cheating has disgraced the already questionable American system of government.

What is my point?

It’s simple, we must not allow one person, let me say it again, one person to influence the entirety of our country. We as Americans are better than this hate, we are better than this intolerance.

Growing up I have had my beliefs, my choices, even my integrity questioned. I have been called a Nazi, a whore, a bitch and most stunningly of all, too bossy as if the first three weren’t funny enough.

As a female in the United States of America there is always a glass ceiling to bump against. There is always that older gentleman who makes the lewd comment, whose eyes linger a bit too long, who makes me feel unsafe.

This election has been largely a fight against the patriarchy, a fight that was lost to “locker room talk” and misogyny.

I won’t bore you with another article about political nonsense this week, instead I will urge you to challenge yourself. We cannot grow if we don’t challenge ourselves. By allowing one man to determine the entirety of what we as a country stand for is absurd.

As a raging feminist, as a supporter of all forms of love and most importantly a supporter of all human rights I am shaken. The mere idea that gender, love and ethnicity have to be determined legal or not goes against the very core beliefs America to stands on.

Sure, we were built on a country of white men, a country that shared in the global embarrassment that was slavery but we did start out as a small group of people who had had enough of other people telling us what to do.

If only we had taken that intolerance to hate and carried it with us when we met others different than ourselves.

We are now faced with the idea that wanting clean water, reproductive rights and equality amongst the sexes makes you a radical.

Whereas the push against these aforementioned issues doesn’t make you a terrorist in the cleanest sense of the word. People will read this and balk, I’m sure I’ll get both love and hate but at the end of the day that’s your right.

Don’t let this election make you lose hope in America. We must not lose sight of our freedom to choose what we believe in, despite whoever may be in office.