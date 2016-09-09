A legend steps down

After 15 years of elephantine success and triumph, CNU’s Head Football Coach Matt Kelchner has decided to finalize his career in this last season.

On August 10, 2016, Kelchner called his team into a private meeting in Gaines Theater, where he made his first publicly announced decision to his beloved team.

An immediate hush fell over the crowd of his players — as blank faces peppered the room and hearts dropped.

“When he first told us it was surprising. My jaw dropped and it was a sad feeling, being that he’s done so much for this team and program the past 16 years – he’s a great coach and will be truly missed,” said Shomari Wright, senior defensive back for the Captains.

Serving as the University’s only Head Football Coach, since CNU’s inaugural season of 2001, Kelchner has done nothing but make his mark at CNU.

He has produced an overall record of 102-57 with a winning percentage of .642. Last year Kelchner reached the vaunted 100 win mark versus bitter rival Salisbury on Halloween, October 31, 2015.

Out of his 15 seasons at the school, he has earned a berth into the NCAA playoffs 10 times. Out of the 10 playoff appearances, each appearance came with a division title as his teams have produced a stunning record of 82-22 in conference play.

Statistically speaking, Coach Kelchner has made himself into more than a legend.

But stats aren’t the only thing that speaks to a person’s legacy. Legendary status is reached when one has not only done what is required of them but when they have also gone that extra mile.

Coaching is an occupation in which one reaps what they sow. In Kelchner’s case it’s deeper than football.

This game is about molding and grooming young student athletes into men and productive citizens and Coach Kelchner understands that fully, “I hope I helped some guys become better young men while having some fun playing football.”

Kelchner’s legacy will live on because of all the lives he has touched and poured in to on the way. He has built his program on four pillars of excellence: graduate, positive social impact, team first, and win.

These four mainstays within the program is what has led to the 102 wins, 10 conference championships and the production of successful young men.

Even though Kelchner will be stepping down as Head Coach of the program, he won’t be straying far.

At the conclusion of the 2016 season, he will take on a new title as the Associate Director of Athletics at CNU. The school will then look to conduct a national search to fill the coaching vacancy.

As far as how the football program will fare moving forward, junior quarterback KJ Kearney states, “I feel like Coach K will still be around and we will bring someone in similar to him. I feel that most of coaching staff will be here as well. CNU is a good place and I know they are going to hire the right person that will step in and do the job. Overall, CNU football will still be great at the end of the day.”

Regardless of who administration chooses to hire, they will have some legendary shoes to fill.

But, let’s not consider Coach K’s retirement as a finite end but, instead let’s carry on his legacy for years to come and honor all that he has done for CNU athletics and the people he has impacted along the way.