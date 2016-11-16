An athlete’s analysis: men’s XC wins NCAA Regionals

Head cross country coach Matthew Barreau huddled the team and gave some last words of wisdom before the 2016 NCAA Cross Country Regional Championships, “You guys believe in each other. It’s simple as that. Everything you want is possible because of your belief.”

The words rang true as the CNU men won the regional meet and are headed to the national meet for the second year in a row.

Senior Andrew Benfer noted after his 15 overall finish in the race, “I was so proud to be a part of this group for four years. We got one more race, one more step towards greatness.”

Overall for the Captains, junior Grayson Reid won the 8k race in a time of 25:02 and earned the South Region Runner of The Year award.

He has been the top runner for the squad all season long and has made great strides from his sophomore season. “I got so much respect for everyone on this team. I wouldn’t be the runner I am today without these guys. We’ve gone through so much together, we’re all brothers,” said Reid.

Reid set the school record for the 8k in early October at The Paul Short Invitational, and just two weeks ago was named The CAC runner of the year. Junior Daniel Read, 19th overall had nothing but positivity after the race. “Grayson is a piece to the puzzle, just like every other guy on the team. We all matter, and I’m so glad we could show our strength in numbers today.”

CNU XC is off to the fried chicken capital, Louisville, Kentucky for the national championship race this Saturday.

As a truly blessed and honored member of this team, I can tell you first hand that we are hungry and humble and want greatness. Our goals are the same goals we set out for at the start of the season.

It’s all about 15. That is the number, that is the goal. We wanted to perfect score the conference race (15 points) but we were one point shy. We wanted our top five runners in the top 15 at the regional race, but we were one runner shy.

We want to be 15th in the nation. We are going to give it all we got, and we are going to keep the belief.

JJ Lapointe is a member of the cross country team.