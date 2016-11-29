Athlete Analysis: XC places in top-15

CNU placed 11th in the nation this past weekend at the Division III cross country championship in Louisville Kentucky. That is the best finish not only in CNU’s history, but also in the CAC’s history and the South/ Southeast region’s history.

Individual junior Grayson Reid improved from his 2015 national meet appearance of 138th place to 40th.

Junior Jeff Dover improved from his 2015 national meet appearance of 261st place to 103rd.

Senior Andrew Benfer improved from 239th place to 162nd.

Junior Daniel Read improved from 248th to 167th. Going into the national championship race, the CNU men were ranked 23rd.

No other team improved on their initial ranking more so than CNU did.

Not only moving up in the rankings, CNU moved up big time throughout the race.

At the 2k split, just a little over a mile into the race, CNU was in 25th place. At the 6.2k split, which is four miles into the race, CNU was in 21st place. In just the span of one mile, CNU improved 10 whole team places…. That’s what you call “finishing strong.”

Last week, I wrote about how we had this goal of 15.

We wanted to perfect score the Conference race (15 points) and we missed.

We wanted to get 5 guys in the top-15 at the regional race, and we missed. We wanted to get top 15 as a team in the nation.

We hit it out of the park, Louisville Slugger style. Junior Sam Murch noted after the historic race,

“What it came down to was simply following the game plan. Our whole team fell in a pile up early in the race and that really tested our patience and more so, our mental strength.

We handled it really well though. We stuck right with our game plan and we did what we set out to do. I’m so proud of all these guys.”

I crossed the finish line at the 2016 NCAA DIII Cross Country National Championship with watery eyes.

Not from the pain of just running 8,000 kilometers.

Not from the early fall to the ground myself and the rest of the team had to deal with.

Not from running a personal best time.

And definitely not from the 25mph wind that Louisville had to offer.

I had those watery eyes because,

“After two missed team goals, we still believed. Amidst missed individual goals, we still believed. Amidst all doubters, we believed. And we achieved” said Head coach of the team Matthew Barreau.

JJ Lapointe is a member of the cross country team.