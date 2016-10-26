Athletes lend a helping hand to community

One of the pillars Christopher Newport University prides itself on is volunteering. This is no exception for the student athletes here. Many student athletes here do volunteer work on their own as well as with their team.

“Slam [is a basketball program] where we get to work with kids at elementary schools,” freshman basketball player Noah Singer said.

Men’s basketball does a program at the elementary schools where they volunteer with young kids and will help them with a variety of things.

Women’s lacrosse also does a lot of volunteering in the Newport News community.

“We volunteer at Yates Elementary School for the LAX program where we teach fifth graders how to play lacrosse and how to work together as team,” freshman Olivia Aumais said.

Many positive things have come out of volunteering for many different people.

Aumais said she enjoys it because it has made her grateful for everything she has, “These kids don’t have a lot, so it definitely makes you appreciate everything you have,” Aumais said.

A lot of the student athletes find volunteering very beneficial because it helps them grow as a person and experience things they otherwise wouldn’t.

“Something I enjoy is the way kids look up to me and listen to me. It’s the same way I used to look up to older guys when I was younger,” Singer said.

One of the big parts of the student athletes volunteering with younger kids is to show them what they can strive for and possibly do in college and in their future.

“We go to the schools to read to kindergarteners and show all the young faces what they can strive for and represent as college students,” freshman lacrosse player Lexi Hladick said.

There are different parts of each volunteering opportunity that every student athlete likes. “My favorite part is seeing the kids’ faces when we come. You can tell that it is the favorite part of their day which makes you feel like you’re making a difference in their lives,” Aumais said.

Volunteering goes much farther than college. Through all of this volunteer work student athletes develop something that many of them want to continue through the rest of their lives.

They feel passionate about it and feel that it is something they need in order to succeed. “I would love to continue doing this or something similar. I love the sport of lacrosse and making an impact on these kids lives so I would love to keep doing it,” Aumais said.

Student athletes have helped all around the Newport News community and have really helped contribute to one of the main parts of Christopher Newport University through all of their service.

It is something that has made them grow as people and it has led them to so many different opportunities—opportunities that many will want to pursue during their CNU careers but also after graduation.