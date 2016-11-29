Basketball gets a 3-1 start to season

The Captains began their 50th season on a high note advancing to a 3-1 record.

CNU started strong by beating Randolph-Macon in the home and season opener on Nov. 15 by a score of 70-47.

Following this game, the Captains took to the road for the Hoopsville Classic.

Their hot offense continued in the first game of the tournament, as the Captains rolled over Wisconsin-Steven Point 71-51.

But this offense was halted as the Captains dropped to then-17th ranked Marietta by a score of 74-50.

Vowing to “bounce back,” the Captains did just that as they traveled to Dickinson College on Nov. 27.

It seemed that the offensive came back to life for CNU as the Captains once again posted a 20-point win, taking down the Red Devils 76-56.

All-American Marcus Carter had the best game of his season that game as he posted his first double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The top three scorers for the team so far this season—Aaron McFarland, Carter and Tim Daly—come as no big surprise. Last year, those three claimed the top offensive spots as well.

The only difference is that McFarland currently stands in the top spot with 50 points as opposed to Carter’s 46. Last year, Carter was the Captains’ leading scorer with 488.

The Captains next host Southern Virginia on Nov. 30.