Brook Byrd living her life to the fullest

There seems to be nothing that senior Brook Byrd can’t do. When she isn’t on her way to class or study to maintain her 4.0 GPA, she’s on her way to tennis practice… or Cru, or going to swim practice, or on her way to work at the Jefferson Lab, or helping out with REACH, or, after all of that, just hanging out with her friends.

In the midst of this busy schedule, Byrd also earned the Barry Goldwater Scholarship last year, a prestigious award given to science and engineering undergraduates.

She was the first CNU student ever to win this award. But as Byrd will quickly tell you, accomplishments are just a small part of who she is. “People often look at my life and not understand how I do it all. And that’s just it, I could not do it all alone,” she said.

“I have a ton of people that have always supported me and are there for me when it counts. I really try not to be defined as a Goldwater scholar with a 4.0 GPA. I just love making people laugh and being a good friend.”

Further adding facets to her story, Byrd noted that not many people would guess she loves training for triathlons. This summer, she completed the Boston Triathlon.

“I love the feeling of being in your best shape and testing your body,” she said. “Competitive swimming has taught me how to push myself and the value of a hard work ethic.”

“Hard work ethic” might as well be Byrd’s middle name, but there is a certain grace and warmth she also brings to the table. During the summer, part of Byrd’s time was taken up with coaching swimming, which she has been doing for the past five years.

“I absolutely love working with kids and watching them improve,” she said. “I love the families I get to be with and it makes my summer every summer!”

She hopes to one day coach professionally. Her other future plans? Enroll in a Ph.D. program in Medical Physics, an area that is mostly service-oriented.

“I really want my research to help people,” she said. All of her actions seem to be rooted in her faith.

“She’s kind and has a heart for serving,” said junior Emily Munson, a fellow member of Cru. “She radiates God’s love.” Indeed, one of Byrd’s motto’s comes from Philippians 4:13, where it states:

“I can do all things through Him who gives me strength”.

Some divine strength is evident in her remarkable level-headedness where she can keep everything on track.

Part of this level-headedness is due to Byrd’s love of having fun and laughing, even if it’s at herself.

Last year, during a presentation she was supposed to give that included free pizza, her presentation text inadvertently changed to Wing Dings. “Thus complex nuclear physics research became hand signs and arrows,” she said.

“And as any event at CNU that provides free pizza, there were about 250 students and faculty in the room.

When this happened, I just laughed because ridiculous things like that happen to me all the time.”