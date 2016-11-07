Captains fall Homecoming Weekend

The cheers of a packed POMOCO Stadium and one of CNU’s most energetic home­comings in years were not enough to propel the football team to its final home game of the season. The Captains fell 45-24 against perennial rival Salisbury.

The game was a hotly con­tested matchup for most of the game, with the score being tied after the first, second and third quarters and time of posses­sion being almost equal.

Throughout the first half, CNU’s offense moved the ball effectively with quarterback K.J. Kearney throwing for two touchdowns.

Daquan Davis ran for a score and also caught one of Kearney’s touchdown passes. Taylor Loudon led all receivers again with 61 receiving yards while Kyree Burton caught six passes, one for a touchdown, and contributed an 85 yard kickoff return.

For his efforts as a kick returner, Burton was named the conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

The Captains’ defense also played well for most of the game, forcing two fumbles and holding the Salisbury offense mostly in check.

Linebacker B.J. Hill recorded a team-high of 11 tackles and forced a fumble, slowing down the Seagulls and keeping CNU in the game.

It was not until the fourth quarter that the ship began to sink for the Captains. After leading the game 24-17 until late in the third quarter, Salis­bury scored four unanswered touchdowns to give the game its final score.

The defense, which had been so good for so much of the year, gave up the most points it had all season as the Seagulls’ triple-option offense finally wore them down.

Based primarily on the run, Salisbury racked up over 300 rushing yards with quarter­back Ryan Jones putting up 89 of those yards and a touch­down.

Offensively, CNU came to a dramatic halt in the fourth quarter.

The Captains’ last five drives came to an end on two intercep­tions, two fumbles and a turn­over on downs.

K.J. Kearney, who only threw a single interception during the four-game winning streak to start the season, has now thrown six in the recent 1-3 slide.

The Captains, who now hold a 5-3 record, will travel to New Jersey this week to play Wil­liam Paterson University.

Now, with only two games remaining and likely out of playoff consideration, head coach Matt Kelchner insisted that he is not quitting on the season and said that his players will now be playing for the sake of CNU pride.

His players will certainly be doing the same as they will try to honor their coach who announced that this season will be his last as a head coach.