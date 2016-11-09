Captains rebound on dominating road win

After a small losing streak, Christopher Newport football seems to be back on the upswing following a 26-7 win on the road at William Paterson University.

The Captains team played a complete game, which included a record-breaking performance from Taylor Loudon. With 10 catches in the game, the senior receiver broke the school record for career receptions.

The record, previously held by recent CNU standout Rudy Rudolph at 163 catches, now belongs to Loudon who also caught two touchdowns and ran for another. With those three scores, Loudon now ranks seventh in school history for career touchdowns with 20.

After William Paterson reached the end zone first, CNU did the rest of the day’s scoring. By halftime, the Captains held a 19-7 lead and never looked back.

The win could not come at a more critical time in the year. After starting the season at an impressive 4-0, the Captains had been 1-3 in their previous four games with a struggling defense and a bulimic offense that looked like a shadow of its former self.

With the win on Saturday, the Captains got back to their winning ways and looked solid on both sides of the ball.

As a whole, the offense excelled on the ground, racking up over 200 rushing yards. Loudon and quarterback K.J. Kearney both ran for touchdowns while running back Daquan Davis ran for over five yards per carry.

In total, the Captains racked up 415 offensive yards and held the ball for 36 minutes of the game.

Defensively, the Blue Swarm was in full effect as a stifling CNU defense held firm all day long. After allowing the first touchdown of the game, the Captains blanked the Pioneers for the rest of the game.

They held William Paterson to under 100 rushing yards and 200 passing yards, allowing the offense to almost double the Pioneers’ yardage.

With a record of 6-3, the Captains head home for their last game of the season against a Southern Virginia University team that is 2-7 this season.

The game will not only be the last of the season, but also the last of head coach Matt Kelchner’s career.

Kelchner will be honored at the game with a video presentation after 16 years as the only head football coach in the school’s history. ν