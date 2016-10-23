CNU optimistic after a sting by the Hornets

CNU Women’s Soccer falls to #19th ranked Lynchburg in a 1-0 non-conference battle between two of the nations top 25 teams. CNU falls to 13-2-1 after being defeated by the same team that inspired a front page article of an October issue of the Captains Log last year. CNU’s final game of the season will also close our their conference play for the year on the road against Marymount University.

Between the two teams, a total of 8 goals allowed over 15 shutout victories and 102 goals between them. Two of the nations stingiest defenses would prove to be the story on a cold October night as it was a goal in the 17th minute that came from a corner kick for the Hornets. Maglio would grab the corner out of the air and begin to lose her footing forcing her to throw the ball back into play where a wide open Hornet would finish the opportunity for the only goal of the contest. The goal came after an ankle injury to Danielle Pratt was re-aggravated. Pratt, who did not play in the women’s Saturday afternoon game against Penn State Harrisburg, would only see 16 minutes of action in this one.

Senior, Victory Perry, mentioned after the game “The down time stopped momentum a little bit and we lost our markings for a brief moment and they took advantage.”

After the first 30 minutes, which were predominately owned offensively by Lynchburg, CNU’s offense began to kick in. An aggressive and fairly hands on Lynchburg defense shut the Captains down for most of the first half but it was with roughly 16 minutes remaining in the half that CNU made a change offensively putting in Allie McWilliams in for an injured Kimmie Kerstiens who will likely be out for a few weeks with a concussion. McWilliams entered with an onslaught of other CNU reserves who made the difference late in the half.

Alexis Haycraft coming in late in the half as well making a huge difference for the final 10 minutes of the first half and throughout the second frame of 45 minutes. Haycraft may have been the best player on either side of the pitch winning just about every 50/50 ball that came her way and then started just about every offensive opportunity for the home team.

CNU had its fair share of chances later in the second half highlighted by a point blank shot late from Victoria Perry then followed later by a shot from Alexis Haycraft just a little bit later.

While the #15th ranked Captains didn’t come away with the desired result, this game was ultimately a measuring stick that proved the women’s soccer team can hang with the best of them. Maglio only allowed one goal on the night and after the first 30 minutes, CNU’s offense was firing on all cylinders in what was an incredibly high paced game.

After the game, Junior Alex Miller and I talked about “how nice it is to play a full game of soccer as opposed to kickball for 90 minutes” and that later in that conversation Miller commented on how well she thought her team played against a team that, talent wise, matches up to the teams they will see in the tournament.

After playing a full 90 minutes of high paced soccer Perry said “it felt good to get back in the swing of things, forcing yourself to make quicker decisions, and we were a little slower at first” but once the Captains figured it out the only problem they had was finishing their opportunities which will come in time. According to McWilliams, Head Coach Dan Weiler’s use of the reserves proved to be the change CNU needed as “We (the bench players) see a lot of things the people on the field don’t see, giving us the chance to communicate and make the difference when we see the field.”

As for post season play, McWilliams and Perry had similar comments first McWilliams commenting on how playoffs are “exciting and that this in the past we haven’t done as well as we would have liked too but our team has a lot of depth to make a good run” followed by Perry’s excitement about the weekend off “looking forward to a weekend of rest a little bit and we’re pretty tired and sick, so we can recover and we know what we need to do learning from our mistakes in the past.”

CNU Women’s Soccer will be back home again in the Capital Athletic Conference Semi-Finals on November 1st against the winner of a quarterfinal on Saturday.