Cross country continues champion ways

The men’s cross country team won its second straight team championship while Grayson Reid and Emmie Schmitt took home the individual title for their respective teams at the Capital Athletic Conference Championship this past week­end.

Starting with the men, the finish line was littered with blue jerseys as junior Grayson Reid led the Captains and won the 8K with a time of 25:59.

His performance marked him as just the sixth runner in CAC history to boast several indi­vidual titles.

“Once he finished, I was incredibly proud to see him immediately turn around and watch for his teammates,” head coach Matthew Barreau told CNUSports.

“He accomplished his goal, and he wanted just as badly for the team to accomplish its goal and for each teammate to meet his own. He was clapping them all in.”

And he didn’t have to wait for long. Right behind were juniors Daniel Read, who placed second with a time of 26:22, and Jeff Dover, who finished third over­all with a time of 26:26.

Junior J.J. LaPointe filled the 4th spot when he crossed the line at 26:30. Junior Sam Murch rounded out the top five with a sixth place finish and a 26:33 posting overall.

Each individual had spe­cific goals to meet, but these smaller goals contributed col­lectively to the team effort. “We weren’t really focused on the other teams, we’re focusing on ourselves, which was the right thing to do,” sophomore Matt Burke said, who finished 27th overall with a time of 27:40.

“We’re weren’t afraid of any­thing. We just went out and executed our plan.”

This strategy seemed to work well. The team totaled 16 points overall, one point off of their goal of a perfect score, and leaped to capture the champi­onship crown over York who finished second with 53 points.

The team’s score set a new record as the lowest in history of the CAC.

The women’s race had equally impressive results. Senior speedster Emmie Schmitt won the 6K with a time of 23:38.

Freshman Jessica Lee fin­ished next in second place and a time of 23:43.

Lee’s performance earned her the Rookie of the Year honors award, given to an outstanding freshman.

Following suit were seniors Logan Harrington, who placed 8th with a time of 24:28 and Briana Stewart, finishing 9th with a final time of 24:33. Sopho­more Abby May, coming off an injury, finished out the top five with a final time of 24:42 and taking 13th place out of all the other runners.

The Captains came in second overall, only two points off from York, who finished with a score of 31.

Though this was surprising, as the women have been seated on the CAC Championship throne for the past three years, Barreau finds some positivity in this.

“Our girls didn’t fail. I think that York executed their race plan better,” he said.

“If you look at the results, we won most of the close battles. There weren’t many that we lost and that’s the thing we can be proud of. I think we ran well. Just because we didn’t accomplish one goal doesn’t mean the rest are invalid.”