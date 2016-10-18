Cross country prepares for championship races

In their last meet of the regular season, both the men and women’s cross country teams won their respective non-Division I races last Saturday at the CNU Invitational at Lee Hall Mansion.

The men accumulated 15 points, a perfect score, against their DII and DIII opponents in the 8K race.

Junior Grayson Reid, who recently broke the school record in the 8K earlier this month, won the race with a time of 25:21.

Fellow junior Daniel Read placed third with a time of 25:38. If competing in the DI race, both Reid and Read would have finished ahead of the William and Mary winner, who finished with a time of 25:43.

Junior J.J. LaPointe, on the comeback trail after his hip surgery, finished with a strong time of 25:46, crossing the line at the same time as his teammate, junior Sam Murch.

Junior Jeff Dover was the next to cross with a time of 26:13. Close behind was senior Andrew Benfer, finishing two seconds later. Rounding out the top seven squad was sophomore Peyton Artz, who posted a final time of 26:32.

“Our men performed pretty well today,” Head Coach Matthew Barreau said.

“I was hoping for a little bigger pack through the three miles. We separated just a little bit, but we got reengaged in the race and finished really well.”

The women’s side had an equally impressive score of 15. Freshmen speedster Jessica Lee led the Lady Captains with a time of 23:10, winning the overall race. Senior Emmie Schmitt followed behind with a time of 23:24.

Fellow senior Logan Harrington finished fourth in the race with an overall time of 23:42. Freshman Gena Lewis (23:46) and Briana Stewart (23:50) crossed the line in quick succession, followed by freshman Monica Lannen with a time of 23:57.

Sophomore Abby May rounded out the top seven with an 11th place finish and a final posting of 24:22.

“For the ladies, if you look at just the results, I’m very happy,” Barreau said.

“But for the most part, the top group, the execution of the race plan was pretty poor. On the positive side, even without executing our plan of running well, we did well. If we do execute our plan, it’s going to be that much better.”

Both teams have a two-week lull before the championship race on Saturday Oct. 29 in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Last year, both the men and womens teams won their conference races, with scores of 27 and 25, finishing with a comfortable lead over York College.

As of Oct. 12, the men are ranked 19th nationally with the women sitting outside the top- 35 mark.

Reid says they have one big workout left before it’s time for the championship.